For 20 years, Renay Felder has marched through her hometown on Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, the national holiday in honor of the southern minister who sparked a civil rights movement in the 1960s.
This year was no different.
On Monday, Felder and others walked through the City of Walker, holding up signs in honor of King and singing gospel tunes as they marched. Some of the signs featured famous King quotes, while others were much simpler, containing only words such as “peace” and “love.”
Felder was among the two dozen or so community leaders and members who participated in the march. Walking beside her was her son, his partner, and her infant granddaughter, who was making her first march.
“We’re starting her off young,” Felder said.
At one point, Felder turned a sign over in her hand and read its words, which formed one of King’s most memorable quotes: “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”
“That is a great motto to live by,” she said after reading it.
The life and legacy of King was remembered during a community-wide march and ceremony on Monday, Jan. 16.
The mile-long march began and ended at Unity Church of God in Christ Church. Escorted by the Walker Police Department, marchers were also given specially-made buttons that read, “Black History: Remembering the past, shaping the future.” A service featuring music, prayer, and speeches was held inside the church following the march.
The program was organized by the Walker Voters League, which formed in 1964. Jarvus Ryes, president of the Walker Voters League, welcomed guests to the program and explained its purpose, which is to inspire others to follow in the footsteps of King.
“We want to live the life that Dr. King spoke about,” Ryes said.
This year, the program included the awarding of scholarships to elementary, middle school, high school, and college-age students. An outside committee selected the winning essays, which touched on various aspects of King’s life.
Kamryne Turner, the third-grade winner, wrote about King’s “iconic speeches” and “nonviolent campaign for civil justice.” Veronica Rhodes, the eighth-grade winner, wrote about King’s faith, his involvement in demonstrations in Montgomery and Selma, and his work helping African Americans obtain “the rights they were once denied.”
“He spoke freedom into all existence,” Rhodes wrote.
Rhodes also mentioned how King’s message is being used in social justice fights for people of other backgrounds.
“It doesn’t matter about skin color or creed,” she said. “We all should have a common goal. Martin Luther King, all these years ago, was at the forefront of trying to get the American people to believe we are all the same.”
Special crowd guests included Walker Police Chief David Addison and the Walker Police Department, Livingston Parish council members Jeff Ard and Tracey Girlinghouse, and City of Walker Councilman Eric Cook.
Kenneth Black, assistant chief for the Walker Police Department, served as guest speaker.
