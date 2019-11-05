DENHAM SPRINGS -- With the fall season wrapping up, the Livingston Farmers Market is looking to celebrate.
The Livingston Farmers Market will hold a Fall Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The event will be a free booth day for current and past booths, and the public is invited to check out all those booths have to offer in addition to free hot dogs, cold drinks, and water.
This Saturday’s market will feature two fresh vegetable booths, preserved vegetables, jellies, honey, beef, satsumas, plants, soaps, birdhouses, baby blanket sets, crochet hats, gloves and scarves, sweets, resin crafts, handmade wooden canes, signs, hot tamales, decorations, and more.
The Livingston Farmers Market is located in the New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. It is open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday.
For more information, visit the “Livingston Farmers Market” page on Facebook.
