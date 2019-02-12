The Livingston Ladies AAU Basketball Club will hold tryouts for spring and summer tournament ball on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Live Oak Junior High, located at 30830 Old La. Hwy. 16.
Registration is open to athletes in grades 5-8 and begins at 8:30 a.m., though pre-registration may be completed by visiting www.livingstonladies.com. There is non-refundable $40 fee that will be applied to club dues.
Founded in 1997 by Pam Woods Hughes, the Livingston Ladies AAU Basketball Club is a non-profit organization “dedicated to advancement of girls basketball in Livingston Parish and the surrounding areas,” according to its website. Several of its players have gone on to play college ball across the southeast, and the AAU club has garnered multiple top-10 finishes.
For more information, visit www.livingstonladies.com or contact Bill Sibley via email, coachsibley@livingstonladies.com. You can also contact the club via phone by calling (225) 773-2431.
