One hundred students in grades 4-12 showed off their animals — and there were a lot — during the 2019 Livingston Parish 4-H/Future Farmers of America Livestock Show held at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds.
Competition at the two-day event, held Jan. 18-19, was broken into seven main categories — poultry, rabbits, beef, goats, sheep, dairy and swine. Subcategories were under each, and awards were given to the animals and their owners.
This year’s livestock show featured a whopping 380 animals — 181 large animals (sheep, goats, cows, and pigs), 126 chickens, and 73 rabbits.
For the livestock project, students are solely responsible for raising their animals and must learn about their particular breed as well as basic information on animals. The animals stay with the students, who feed them, bath them, brush them, and anything else that is needed.
Eight seniors — Brianna Smith of Albany High; Mason Sibley, Jake Hall and Westin Cobb of Walker High; Challey Ryan of Springfield High; and Logan Schesser, Gage McKey and Noah Rittel of Live Oak High — were presented their senior gifts at the livestock show.
During the livestock show, a shadow box commemorating the late David M. Williams, a 4-H pioneer in the area who passed away in November 2017, was presented to his wife, Rosanne.
The award, presented by 4-H/FFA Livestock President John Curtis Livingston and Assistant Extension Agent Mikaela Carender, honored Williams for his time with the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service, both in Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish, and his continued support of the Livingston Parish livestock program.
Williams, a former 4-H agent whose experience spanned three decades, was inducted into the Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame last summer.
The following students were named Livingston Parish livestock champions in 2019:
Poultry Champions
Best in Show Standard - Breleigh Page
Best in Show Bantam - Luke Tynes
Champion pen of broilers - Josie Wheat
Reserve Champion pen of broilers - Kamryn Gill
Rabbit Champions
Best in Show - Connor Kelly
Best Opposite Sex - Amaralee Viccellio
Grand Champion Meat Pen - Kamryn Gill
Beef Champions
Champion Santa Gertrudis Bull - Cali Green
Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer - Cali Green
Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer - Julie Green
Champion Braford Base Heifer - Braxton Whitesell
Champion Angus Heifer - Christian Corsentino
Reserve Champion Angus Heifer - Christian Corsentino
Champion AOB Brahman Influence Heifer - Mollie Bailey
Champion AOB Non Brahman Influence Bull - Mason Sibley
Champion AOB Non Brahman Influence Heifer - Addison Sibley
Reserve Champion AOB Non Brahman Influence Heifer - Addison Sibley
Champion Commercial Heifer Brahman Influence - Logan Schesser
Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer Brahman Influence - Noah Rittel
Champion Commercial Heifer Non-Brahman Influence - Kaden Tucker
Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer Brahman Influence - Jake Hall
Supreme Champion Bull - Mason Sibley
Supreme Champion Heifer - Christian Corsentino
Champion Junior Showmanship - Jewelie Green
Champion Senior Showmanship - Cali Green
Sheep Champions
Champion Commercial Ewe - Robert Lawrence
Supreme Breeding Ewe - Robert Lawrence
Champion Lamb - Reily Mitchell
Reserve Champion Lamb - Robert Lawrence
Champion Junior Showmanship - Mallory Tatum
Champion Intermediate Showmanship - Robert Lawrence
Champion Senior Showmanship - Reily Mitchell
Goat Champions
Champion Market Goat - Reily Mitchell
Reserve Champion Market Goat - Reily Mitchell
Champion AOB Buck - Emily Tucker
Reserve Champion AOB Buck - William Woodson
Champion AOB Doe - Emily Tucker
Reserve Champion AOB Doe - Kaden Tucker
Champion Nubian Buck - William Woodson
Reserve Champion Nubian Buck - Lawson Bache
Champion Nubian Doe - Mason Allen
Reserve Champion Nubian Doe - Sophia Allen
Supreme Dairy Buck - William Woodson
Supreme Dairy Doe - Emily Tucker
Champion Percentage Boer Doe- Maggie Kimble
Reserve Champion Percentage Boer Doe - Austin Bankston
Champion Fullblood Boer Buck - Luke Tynes
Reserve Champion Fullblood Boer Buck - Austin Banskton
Champion Fullblood Boer Doe - Reily Mitchell
Reserve Champion Fullblood Boer Doe - Reily Mitchell
Champion Pigmy Buck - Renee Starns
Champion Commercial Doe - Maggie Kimble
Reserve Champion Commercial Doe - Challey Ryan
Supreme Meat Buck - Luke Tynes
Supreme Meat Doe - Maggie Kimble
Champion Junior Showmanship - Maggie Kimble
Champion Intermediate Showmanship - Sophia Allen
Champion Senior Showmanship - Reily Mitchell
Dairy Champions
Champion AOB - Levi Lockhart
Champion Jersey - Jake White
Commercial Dairy Heifer - Gage McKey
Reserve Champion Dairy Heifer - Abree Gourdon
Supreme Champion Dairy - Gage McKey
Champion Junior Showmanship - Levi Lockhart
Champion Intermediate Showmanship - Jake White
Champion Senior Showmanship - Gage McKey
Swine Champions
Champion AOB Breeding - Dylan Fontenot
Reserve Champion AOB Breeding - Josie Purvis
Champion Duroc Breeding - Josie Purvis
Reserve Champion Duroc Breeding - William Pankey
Champion Hampshire Breeding - Sydney Salassi
Champion Yorkshire Breeding - Josie Purvis
Reserve Champion Yorkshire Breeding - Caleb Pankey
Supreme Champion Breeding Swine - Josie Purvis
Champion Commercial Gilt - Mia Stump
Reserve Champion Commercial Gilt - Kacey Threeton
Champion AOB Market - Dylan Fontenot
Reserve Champion AOB Market - Josie Purvis
Champion Duroc Market - Christopher Jimenez
Reserve Champion Duroc Market - Jesi Dier
Champion Hampshire Market - Kacey Threeton
Reserve Champion Hampshire Market - Mia Stump
Champion Yorkshire Market - William Pankey
Reserve Champion Yorkshire Market - LeAnn Threeton
Champion Cross Gilt Market - Dylan Fontenot
Reserve Champion Cross Gilt Market - Christopher Jimenez
Champion Barrow Market - LeAnn Threeton
Reserve Champion Barrow Market - Hunter Threeton
Grand Champion Market Hog - LeAnn Threeton
Reserve Champion Market Hog - Dylan Fontenot
Champion Junior Showmanship - Mia Stump
Champion Intermediate Showmanship - Maci Langlois
Champion Senior Showmanship - Dylan Fontenot
