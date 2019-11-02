The Livingston Parish 4-H Junior Leaders will participate in the Belk’s Charity Sale from 7 a.m. until close on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Tickets are $5 each, which provides a $5 coupon toward a Belk's purchase. The tickets allow shoppers to receive discounts of 20 percent to 70 percent on merchandise, including sale items. It also includes a 25-percent discount off designer brands.
In addition, ticket buyers can earn “triple the points” on this day and have the opportunity to get a free gift card that will be given to the first 100 customers.
Funds raised will go toward Junior Leader activities, workshops and conference fees. Donations are also accepted by the group.
“Please help support our Livingston 4-H Junior Leaders as we work to help our community,” said member Valerie Gautreaux.
To purchase tickets or make donations, contact Gautreaux via email at valeriegautreaux11@gmail.com or call the Livingston Parish 4-H office at (225) 686-3020.
Locally, Belk is located in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center.
