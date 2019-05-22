Southeast Regional 4-H Culinary Arts Contest
Fifteen 4-H members from Livingston Parish competed in the 2019 Southeast Regional 4-H Culinary Arts Contest in Ponchatoula at the Lions Club on May 14. Pictured, kneeling from left, are Anna Bravata, Caden Gates, Gavin Davis and Kaitlynn Anthony; middle row, from left, are, Jewelie Green, Dalton Mahen, Layden Lewis, Colten Gates, Hailey Ramos and Hollie Johnston; back row, from left, are Trey Tippit, Elizabeth Morales, Taylor Coates, Autumn Herring and Sawyer Herring.

 Submitted by Christy Sorenson Extension Agent (4-H) Livingston Parish

They each prepared a dish from a variety of categories that included seafood, beef, poultry, egg, sugar and bento contest. Judges from around the area sampled the dishes and awarded first, second and third place in each category as well as blue, red and white ribbons.

While the judging was taking place, the 4-H members participated in several educational activities, including the Germ Cave.

Livingston Parish 4-H members participating in the event were Taylor Coates from French Settlement Elementary, Sawyer Herring from Holden Elementary, Caden and Colten Gates from Live Oak Middle, Anna Bravata from Holden Elementary, Jewelie Green from Holden Elementary, Trey Tippit and Elizabeth Morales from Doyle Elementary, Layden Lewis from Lewis Vincent Elementary, Autumn Herring from Holden Jr./Sr., Gavin Davis from Southside Elementary, Kaitlynn Anthony and Hailey Ramos from South Fork Elementary, and Dalton Mahen and Hollie Johnston from Levi Milton Elementary.

The local 4-H’ers collected one first-place award, two second-place awards, four third-place awards, six white ribbons, two red ribbons and two blue ribbons.

Winners from Livingston Parish included:

First Place -- Hailey Ramos, Sugar, Candy

Second Place -- Sawyer Herring, Beef, Low Calorie

Second Place -- Hollie Johnston, Sugar, Cakes

Third Place -- Layden Lewis, Beef, One Dish Meal

Third Place -- Jewelie Green, Beef, Quick & Easy

Third Place -- Anna Bravata, Poultry, Processed Poultry Products

Third Place -- Colten Gates, Poultry, Other Poultry Products

White Ribbon -- Taylor Coates, Seafood, Crab Division

White Ribbon -- Caden Gates, Seafood, Oyster Division

White Ribbon -- Gavin Davis, Seafood, Shrimp Division

White Ribbon -- Autumn Herring, Seafood, Fish & Other Seafood Division

White Ribbon -- Jewelie Green, Poultry, Chicken

White Ribbon -- Layden Lewis, Egg, Dessert

Red Ribbon -- Kaitlynn Anthony, Egg, Appetizer/Salad

Red Ribbon -- Dalton Mahen, Egg, Main Dish

Blue Ribbon -- Trey Tippit, Sugar, Pies

Blue Ribbon -- Elizabeth Morales, Bento Contest

