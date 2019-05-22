Fifteen 4-H members from Livingston Parish competed in the 2019 Southeast Regional 4-H Culinary Arts Contest at the Lions Club in Ponchatoula on May 14.
They each prepared a dish from a variety of categories that included seafood, beef, poultry, egg, sugar and bento contest. Judges from around the area sampled the dishes and awarded first, second and third place in each category as well as blue, red and white ribbons.
While the judging was taking place, the 4-H members participated in several educational activities, including the Germ Cave.
Livingston Parish 4-H members participating in the event were Taylor Coates from French Settlement Elementary, Sawyer Herring from Holden Elementary, Caden and Colten Gates from Live Oak Middle, Anna Bravata from Holden Elementary, Jewelie Green from Holden Elementary, Trey Tippit and Elizabeth Morales from Doyle Elementary, Layden Lewis from Lewis Vincent Elementary, Autumn Herring from Holden Jr./Sr., Gavin Davis from Southside Elementary, Kaitlynn Anthony and Hailey Ramos from South Fork Elementary, and Dalton Mahen and Hollie Johnston from Levi Milton Elementary.
The local 4-H’ers collected one first-place award, two second-place awards, four third-place awards, six white ribbons, two red ribbons and two blue ribbons.
Winners from Livingston Parish included:
First Place -- Hailey Ramos, Sugar, Candy
Second Place -- Sawyer Herring, Beef, Low Calorie
Second Place -- Hollie Johnston, Sugar, Cakes
Third Place -- Layden Lewis, Beef, One Dish Meal
Third Place -- Jewelie Green, Beef, Quick & Easy
Third Place -- Anna Bravata, Poultry, Processed Poultry Products
Third Place -- Colten Gates, Poultry, Other Poultry Products
White Ribbon -- Taylor Coates, Seafood, Crab Division
White Ribbon -- Caden Gates, Seafood, Oyster Division
White Ribbon -- Gavin Davis, Seafood, Shrimp Division
White Ribbon -- Autumn Herring, Seafood, Fish & Other Seafood Division
White Ribbon -- Jewelie Green, Poultry, Chicken
White Ribbon -- Layden Lewis, Egg, Dessert
Red Ribbon -- Kaitlynn Anthony, Egg, Appetizer/Salad
Red Ribbon -- Dalton Mahen, Egg, Main Dish
Blue Ribbon -- Trey Tippit, Sugar, Pies
Blue Ribbon -- Elizabeth Morales, Bento Contest
