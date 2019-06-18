A collection of local 4-H students recently spent a week in the great outdoors.
Seventy 4-H members from across Livingston Parish participated in the 2019 4-H Camp at the Grant Walker Educational Center in Pollock, Louisiana, the week of June 3-7.
At the camp, 4-H’ers had the opportunity to participate in a “track” during the morning session. Some of the tracks included Wetlands, Hunter’s Education, Outdoor Adventures, Food & Fitness, General Arts, and Science, Renewable Energy, and Engineering & Technology and Water Safety (SET).
Campers had a variety of recreational activities to choose from during the afternoon sessions. At night, they had free time to try out the Olympic size swimming pool, dance, watch movies, work on arts and crafts, or go shopping at the camp store.
Special thanks to four adult volunteers — Holland Penton, Melanie Wheat, Catherine Hadley and Brandy Miller — and the two Jr. Counselors — Cassidy Charpentier and Sydney Salassi — for all their hard work and support during the week.
