Livingston Parish 4-H recently announced the test results of its annual Achievement Day, which was held at Walker High on Friday, March 31.
The contests covered many different topics for students in grades 4-12. Topics included aquaculture, camping, child development, citizenship, arts, first aid, food and nutrition, horticulture/agronomy, livestock projects, housing design and improvement, pet care, and shooting sports, among others.
Individual 4-H members and entire clubs were recognized. Scholarships and special awards were also handed out.
Below are the test results from this year’s Achievement Day
2023 Livingston Parish 4-H Achievement Day Winners
Overall Club Awards
Club Banner Division
First place - Live Oak Elementary
Second place - Northside Elementary
Third place - North Live Oak Elementary
Club Elementary Division
First place - South Fork Elementary
Second place - Doyle Elementary
Third place - Seventh Ward Elementary
Club Junior Division
First place - Levi Milton Elementary
Second place - South Walker Elementary
Third place - South Live Oak Elementary
Club Junior High Division
First place - North Corbin Junior High
Second place - Springfield Middle
Third place - Southside Junior High
Club Junior/Senior Division
First place - Doyle Jr/Sr.
Second place - French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Third place - Livingston Parish Homeschool Club
Senior Division
First place - Walker High
Second place - Denham Springs Freshman High
Third place - Live Oak High
Overall Record Book Winners
Overall Record Book, Jr. Girl - Olivia Vulgamore, North Corbin Junior High
Overall Record Book, Sr. Girl - Maddie Vulgamore, Walker High
Overall Record Book, Jr. Boy - Logan Vulgamore, North Corbin Junior High
Overall Record Book, Sr. Boy - Sawyer Herring, Walker High
Overall CRD Winners
Elementary - Maurepas
Junior High - Springfield Middle
Senior High - Holden Jr./Sr.
Leaders of the Year
(Sponsored by the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club)
Jennifer Draper - French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Sheila Green - Holden Jr./Sr.
Volunteer Achievement Award
Renette Seguin
Outstanding Pet/Dog Care Award
Sophie Rodriguez - Maurepas
Outstanding Clothing & Textiles Award
Alexys Lowe - North Corbin Junior High
Scholarship Winners
Reymond D’Armond Scholarship - Emma Gaudet, French Settlement High
LA 4-H Foundation Scholarship - Emily Tucker, Walker High
Scott Tractor Achievement Scholarship - Whittney Boley, Walker High
Scott Tractor Achievement Scholarship - Autumn Herring, Walker High
Emerald Award Winners
Maddie Vulgamore, Walker High
Shane Nettles, French Settlement High
Sawyer Herring, Walker High
Gold Clover Award Winners
Ruston Graham, North Corbin Junior High
Addison Sibley, North Corbin Junior High
Olivia Vulgamore, North Corbin Junior High
Haleigh Nettles, French Settlement High
Honor Cord Winners
Whittney Boley, Walker High
Emma Gaudet, French Settlement High
Autumn Herring, Walker High
Emily Tucker, Walker High
Jake White, Holden Jr./Sr.
Song and Yell Contest (Elementary Division)
First place - Levi Milton Elementary
Second place - South Live Oak Elementary
Third place - Live Oak Elementary
Song and Yell Contest (Jr./Sr. Division)
First place, Livingston Parish Homeschool Club
Heart Fund Drive
Levi Milton Elementary
Overall Club Reporter
(sponsored by the Livingston Parish News)
Hadleigh Jenkins, Springfield Middle
2023 Livingston Parish 4-H Achievement Day Tests Results
Aquaculture (6th-8th)
First - Zachary Boudreaux, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Second - McKenzie Starns, Albany Middle
Third - Tucker Lobell, French Settlement High
Aquaculture (9th-12th)
First - Alex Mosby, French Settlement High
Second - Balyx Martin, French Settlement High
Third - Whittney Boley, Walker High
Camping Adventures & Backpacking Expedition (6th-8th)
First - Bryson Robinson, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Alexys Lowe, North Corbin Junior High
Third - Lilly Boogaerts, North Corbin Junior High
Camping Adventures & Backpacking Expedition (9th-12th)
First - Amya Carter, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Second - Jon Duplessis, French Settlement High
Third - India Owens, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Cast Into the Future (9th-12th)
First - Jon Duplessis, French Settlement High
Second - Balyx Martin, French Settlement High
Third - Ter’Rence Stewart, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Child Development/Growing in Communities (9th-12th)
First - Kevia Long, French Settlement High
Second - Sydney Henderson, French Settlement High
Third - Kolbi Castille, French Settlement High
Citizenship/4-H Leadership/Jr. Leadership (6th-8th)
First - Ruston Graham, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Madi Stallings, Albany Middle
Third - Evelynn Wintz, Live Oak Middle
Citizenship/4-H Leadership/Jr. Leadership (9th-12th)
First - Parker Posey, Holden High
Second - Julianna Easley, Member-at-Large
Third - Autumn Herring, Walker High
Crank it Up (6th-8th)
First - Walter Wilkinson, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Kaden Tucker, North Corbin Junior High; Suri Stewart, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Third - Jacob McMorris, North Corbin Junior High
Dairy Cattle (9th-12th)
First - John Bergeron, Walker High
Second - Kallianna Andrews, Denham Springs Freshman
Third - Abree Gourdon, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Discovering the World of 4-H - Room A
First - Alexandra Fabre, Levi Milton Elementary
Second - Raelyn McDaniel, North Live Oak Elementary
Third - Duncan Lee, Levi Milton Elementary
Discovering the World of 4-H - Room B
First - Claire Comeaux, South Live Oak Elementary
Second - Olivia Hall, Frost Elementary
Third - Londyn Barker, Eastside Elementary
Discovering the World of 4-H - Room C
First - Kadie Watson, Seventh Ward Elementary
Second - Brady Cook, South Live Oak Elementary
Third - Beaux Arbour, South Live Oak Elementary
Discovering the World of 4-H - Room D
First - Sophie Quebedeaux, Doyle Elementary
Second - Alexis Gibbons, Juban Parc Elementary
Third - Ethan Buckner, South Live Oak Elementary
Discovering the World of 4-H - Room E
First - Baylor Curtis, North Live Oak Elementary
Second - Mia Dain, South Fork Elementary
Third - Elena Woodrich, Lewis Vincent Elementary
Drawing, Fiber Art (6th-8th)
First - Lilly Boogaerts, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Elise Ezeff, North Corbin Junior High; Julie Carney, North Corbin Junior High
Third - Ally Cranford, North Corbin Junior High
Explore the Deep Woods/Nailing it Together (9th-12th)
First - Ter’Rence Stewart, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Exploring the World of 4-H - Room A
First - Ryder Miestchovich, South Fork Elementary
Second - Adelaide Eunice, Juban Parc Elementary
Third - Jadyn Kahn, South Walker Elementary
Exploring the World of 4-H - Room B
First - Adeline Wolfe, Juban Parc Elementary
Second - Colt Richards, Live Oak Middle
Third - Ryder Miestchovich, South Fork Elementary
Exploring the World of 4-H - Room C
First - Kinlee Melancon, Northside Elementary
Second - Ava Shamis, Eastside Elementary
Third - Kylie Babb, Eastside Elementary
Exploring the World of 4-H - Room D
First - Lucas Patterson, Doyle Elementary
Second - Olivia LeRouge, Denham Springs Elementary
Third - Catherine Phares, French Settlement Elementary
First Aid in Action (6th-8th)
First - Lilly Boogaerts, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Natalie Sibley, North Corbin Junior High
Third - Abbygail Griffith, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Food & Nutrition/You’re the Chef (9th-12th)
First - Alaynah Bourgeois, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Second - Kolbi Castille, French Settlement High
Third - Jon Duplessis, French Settlement High
Good Grooming Boys (4th-6th)
First - Caden Clark, Levi Milton Elementary (overall winner)
Second - Dylan Kline, Juban Parc Elementary
Third - Jose Arellanes, Maurepas
Good Grooming Boys (7th & 8th)
First - Logan Vulgamore, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Logan Davis, Southside Junior High
Third - Jackson Gillespi, Springfield Middle
Good Grooming Boys (9th-12th)
First - Simon Dedon, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Second - Bradyn Marcotte, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Third - Miles Gomez, French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Good Grooming Girls (4th-6th)
First - Hadleigh Jenkins, Springfield Middle (overall winner)
Second - Landry Benesta, Doyle Elementary
Third - Collyn Thames, Levi Milton Elementary
Good Grooming Girls (7th & 8th)
First - Riley Pertuit, Southside Junior High
Second - Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Third - Olivia Vulgamore, North Corbin Junior High
Good Grooming Girls (9th-12th)
First - Madilyn Cade, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Second - Ellie Martin, French Settlement High
Growing with Others (6th-8th)
First - Ayva Sibley, North Corbin Jrunior High
Second - Natalie Sibley, North Corbin Junior High
Third - McKenna Alesich, North Corbin Junior High
Housing Design & Improvement (6th-8th)
First - Brody Rowell, French Settlement High
Second - Aubree Hunt, French Settlement High; Clara Sanders, Livingston Parish Virtual
Third - Ryleigh Nicholson, North Corbin Junior High
Housing & Home Environment (9th-12th)
First - Brooklyn Kersey, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Second - Jon’ Duplessis, French Settlement High
Third - Rorie Calais, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Horticulture/Agronomy (6th-8th)
First - Bryson Robinson, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Caroline Draper, French Settlement High
Third - Coy Rodriguez, North Corbin Junior High
Horticulture/Agronomy (9th-12th)
First - Alaynah Bourgeois, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Second - Abree Gourdon, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Third - John Bergeron, Walker High
Intro to Pets (6th-8th)
First - Tobi Foucha, Springfield Middle
Second - Natalie Sibley, North Corbin Junior High
Third - Kayla McCluskey, Albany Middle
Investigating Electricity & Inside the Box (6th-8th)
First - Logan Vulgamore, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Alexys Lowe, North Corbin Junior High
Third - Ruston Graham, North Corbin Junior High
It’s My Home (6th-8th)
First - Julie Carney, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Aleigh Pisani, North Corbin Junior High
Third - Ryleigh Nicholson, North Corbin Junior High
Jump Start for Job Seekers (9th-12th)
First - Emma Gaudet, French Settlement High
Second - Madison Vulgamore, Walker High
Third - Alex Mosby, French Settlement High
Livestock (4th-5th)
First - Kinlee Melancon, Northside Elementary
Second - Sydnee Thompson, Eastside Elementary
Third - Harper Weber, Seventh Ward Elementary
Livestock (6th-8th)
First - Kamryn Hudspeth, Member at Large
Second - Ava Bailey, Holden Jr./Sr.
Third - Kaden Tucker, North Corbin Junior High
Livestock (9th-12th)
First - Whittney Boley, Walker High
Second - Mollie Bailey, Holden Jr./Sr.
Third - Kallianna Andrews, Denham Springs Freshman High
T-shirt Design Contest (first place winners)
Elementary - South Walker Elementary (overall winner)
Junior High - Live Oak Middle
Senior - Live Oak High
Maintenance & Operation/Buying Your First Car (9th-12th)
First - Rorie Calais, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Second - Levi Lockhart, Walker High
Third - Ter’Rence Stewart, Doyle Jr./Sr.
News Reporter (4th-6th)
First - Hadleigh Jenkins, Springfield Middle (overall winner)
Second - Blair Morgan, South Fork Elementary
Third - Nadia Brewer, South Walker Elementary
News Reporter (9th-12th)
First - Whittney Boley, Walker High
Second - John Bergeron, Walker High
Pet Care/Leading the Pack (9th-12th)
First - Whittney Boley, Walker High
Second - Amya Carter, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Third - Delaney Carpenter, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Photography (4th-6th)
First - Makenzie Peckhaus, Frost Junior High
Second - Autumn Whitworth, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Third - Jackson Gillespie, Springfield Middle
Photography (7th-8th)
First - Julie Carney, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Caroline Draper, French Settlement High
Third - Gwendolyn Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Photography (9th-12th)
First - Autumn Herring, Walker High
Second - Madison Vulgamore, Walker High
Third - Leah Wells, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Play the Role/Become a Puppeteer (6th-8th)
First - Julie Carney, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Maddie Ardoin, Southside Junior High
Third - Bryson Robinson, North Corbin Junior High
Poultry (6th-8th)
First - Coy Rodriguez, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Zachary Boudreaux, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Third - Lawson Bache, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Poultry (9th-12th)
First - Whittney Boley, Walker High
Second - John Bergeron, Walker High
Third - Maddie Vulgamore, Walker High
Reach for the Canopy/Making the Cut (6th-8th)
First - Selleck Farmer, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Ryleigh Nicholson, North Corbin Junior High
Third - Lylah Anthony, Frost Junior High
Reel in the Fun (6th-8th)
First - Bryson Robinson, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Brody Robinson, North Corbin Junior High
Third - Ruston Graham, North Corbin Junior High
Refine Design & Clothing (9th-12th)
First - Jon Duplessis, French Settlement High
Second - Autumn Herring, Walker High
Third - Delaney Carpenter, Doyle Jr./Sr.
See them Sprout (6th-8th)
First - Lilly Boogaerts, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Ruston Graham, North Corbin Junior High
Third - Justin Lipscomb, North Corbin Junior High
Set the Stage (9th-12th)
First - Alyssa McLin, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Second - Jacob Draper, French Settlement High
Shooting Sports (6th-8th)
First - Walter Wilkinson, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Landin Sholty, North Corbin Junior High
Third - Ruston Graham, North Corbin Junior High
Shooting Sports (9th-12th)
First - Haleigh Nettles, French Settlement High
Second - Shane Nettles, French Settlement High
Third - Maddie Jones, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Six Easy Bites (6th-8th)
First - Hannah Lipscomb, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Julian Jones, North Corbin Junior High
Third - Katelyn Young, North Corbin Junior High
Take Your Pick (9th-12th)
First - Abree Gourdon, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Second - Alaynah Bourgeois, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Third - John Bergeron, Walker High
Theatre Arts (4th-6th)
First - Evangeline Mehrtens, North Corbin Junior High
Theatre Arts (7th-8th)
First - Madyson Wheat, French Settlement High
Second - Ruston Graham, North Corbin Junior High
3rdThird -Ally Puissegur, Springfield Middle
Tune it Up (9th-12th)
First - Allie LeBourgeois, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Second - Brooklyn Kersey, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Third - Bella Baldwin, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Under Construction/Fashion Forward (6th-8th)
First - Melany Velasquez, Southside Junior High
Second - Jaelynn Farace, Albany Middle
Third - Kayla McClaskey, Albany Middle
Vet Science (6th-8th)
First - Kamryn Hudspeth, Member at Large
Second - Sarah Barton, Springfield Middle
Third - Ava Sibley, North Corbin Junior High
Vet Science (9th-12th)
First - Kallianna Andrews, Denham Springs Freshman High
Second - John Bergeron, Walker High
Third - Julianna Easley, Walker High
What’s Bugging You? (6th-8th)
First - Kaleigh Covington, North Corbin Junior High
Second - Ryleigh Nicholson, North Corbin Junior High
Third - Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Jr./Sr.
What’s Bugging You? (9th-12th)
First - Jon Duplessis, French Settlement High
Second - Amya Carter, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Third - India Owens, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Wildlife (6th-8th)
First - Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Second - Lillian Boogaerts, North Corbin Jr. High
Third - Aaron Cliburn, French Settlement High
Wired for Power (9th-12th)
First - EJ Queen, Holden Jr./Sr.
Second - Grayson Lutz, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Third - Terrance Stewart, Doyle Jr./Sr.
You & the Environment (6th-8th)
First - Lylah Anthony, Frost Junior High
Second - Payton Meyers, Frost Junior High
Third - Faith Hardy, Frost Junior High
