Livingston Parish 4-H recently announced the test results of its annual Achievement Day, which was held at Walker High on Friday, March 31.

The contests covered many different topics for students in grades 4-12. Topics included aquaculture, camping, child development, citizenship, arts, first aid, food and nutrition, horticulture/agronomy, livestock projects, housing design and improvement, pet care, and shooting sports, among others.

