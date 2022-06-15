Livingston Parish 4-H’ers return to 4-H camp after two-year pause

After two years of not being able to participate in 4-H Camp due to damage from several storms, 43 4-H members from across Livingston Parish finally had the opportunity to take part in the fun-filled program that ran May 30 - June 2.
The campers spent the week at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock, LA, and participated in a variety of activities. During the morning sessions they were in “tracks” that included subjects like Food & Fitness, Get Ready, Get SET! (Science, Engineering & Technology), Outdoor Adventures, Hunter Safety, Explore Louisiana: Wetlands, Wildlife & You!, and Water Safety – That’s What’s SUP!.
The afternoon sessions included a variety of recreational activities and then at night they had free time to try out the Olympic size swimming pool, dance, movie, sports, arts & crafts, line dancing and shopping at the camp store.
Special thanks to the two Jr. Counselors, Breleigh Page & Renee’ Starns; the two adult volunteers, Susan Warner and J.R. King; and County Agent Bobby Bingham for all of their hard work and support during the week.
