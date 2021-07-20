Due to damage caused by the hurricanes last year, local 4-H members were unable to have their annual camp at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock, LA, this year.
Instead, Livingston and West Feliciana 4-H Programs teamed up to host a one-day summer camp for fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-grade 4-H members at the LSU Parker Coliseum in Baton Rouge on June 15.
Forty-five youth and counselors participated in various educational activities, such as an animal sleuth icebreaker. They also took part in an animal tracks activity and constructed a wildlife habitat web.
During arts and crafts time, the youth made paracord bracelets, pine-cone bird feeders, and puzzle-piece picture frames.
Recreational time consisted of learning about healthy living using the smoothie bike, ice cream in a bag, and relay races. The youth had free time and the opportunity to participate in the dance, backyard bass, a variety of games and a service activity.
Even though it was not like the regular summer camp, the youth did get a little taste of hopefully what the regular five-day camp will be like next year.
Thanks to all the volunteers and counselors for helping us to make this camp a success!
