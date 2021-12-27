Livingston Parish 4-H Junior Leaders held its annual project training day on Saturday, Dec. 4, at North Corbin Elementary School.
It was attended by 143 students from all over Livingston Parish.
During the project training day, 4-H club members in grades 4-6 picked a specific workshop to participate in, choosing from the following: Food, Fun & Fitness, Crafty Clovers, Outdoor Skills, Exploring Ag, and S.T.E.M to help them prepare for their 4-H project books.
In the Food, Fun, & Fitness workshop, the 4-H students learned about yoga for kids, had a lesson on mindfulness, and also created the MyPlate activity on the different food groups and made a healthy snack. For their community service project, they created “Little Bags of Happiness” to give to a friend or family member.
At the Crafty Clovers workshop, students practiced sewing on a button and how to better communicate. For their service project, they decorated wreaths to donate to local nursing homes.
Junior Leader Autumn Herring said: “One thing I took away from project training day is that the next generation of 4-H’ers are wide eyes, curious, and courteous; the next generation of 4-H’ers will be instrumental in creating a beautiful, better world.”
Students who chose Outdoor Skills learned how to tie a Palomar knot and practiced casting fishing rods. For their community service project, they made first aid kits to donate to local emergency preparedness facilities.
For Exploring Ag, the 4-Hers created a garden in a glove and acted out the parts of plants and how they worked together. They also worked on animal activity sheets and created “Seed Bombs” to give to a friend or family member.
For the S.T.E.M workshop, students learned all about coding and created coding bracelets. They also learned how to make balloon jets and homemade parachutes. They were also engaged in creating simple circuits.
For the service project, they wrote thank you notes to electric company employees that helped during Hurricane Ida.
Caroline Draper, Junior Leader, said: “What I liked about project training day is that I got to teach the kids a subject, S.T.E.M, that they knew little about and I hope that what they learned will help affect their future careers.”
(This article was written and submitted by Madison Vulgamore, Livingston Parish 4-H Junior Leader reporter.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.