Local 4-H members attend 4-H Camp

Pictured are the 4-H members from Livingston Parish who participated in 4-H Camp at Grant Walker Educational Center in Pollock, LA, the week of June 5-8, 2023.

 Photo from Christy Sorenson

Sixty-three 4-H members from across Livingston Parish participated in 4-H Camp at Grant Walker Educational Center in Pollock, LA, the week of June 5-8, 2023.

They had the opportunity to participate in a “track” during the morning session of camp. Some of the tracks included Wetlands, Hunter’s Education, Outdoor Adventures, Food & Fitness, General Arts, SET – Science, Engineering & Technology and Water Safety.

