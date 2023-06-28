Sixty-three 4-H members from across Livingston Parish participated in 4-H Camp at Grant Walker Educational Center in Pollock, LA, the week of June 5-8, 2023.
They had the opportunity to participate in a “track” during the morning session of camp. Some of the tracks included Wetlands, Hunter’s Education, Outdoor Adventures, Food & Fitness, General Arts, SET – Science, Engineering & Technology and Water Safety.
During the afternoon sessions, the campers had a variety of recreational activities to do and then at night had free time to try out the Olympic size swimming pool, dance, movie, arts and crafts or go shopping at the camp store.
Special thanks to our four adult volunteers, Catherine Ducote, Lindsey Roshto, J.R. King, and Scott Lee, as well as our five Jr. Counselors Renee’ Starns, Breeanah Sigler, Kailey Echols, Brayden Compton and Shane Nettles for all of their hard work and support during the week.
