Eleven-year-old Cedric Jackson loves to work in his garden, a passion his grandmother instilled in him at an early age.
Jackson grows many things on the farm at his Denham Springs home, such as cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, and squash. Earlier this year, he even sold four boxes of oranges picked off a tree in his backyard to a local grocery store.
In April, Jackson was one of 130 local students who signed up for a parish-wide watermelon-growing contest. He tracked them every day, watching them grow from seeds to melons weighing over 20 pounds.
“I monitored them every day, so I knew how big they were gonna be,” Jackson said.
Jackson and other local 4-H students presented their watermelons on Aug. 3 — which happened to be National Watermelon Day — during a “Watermelon Fun Day” at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds.
The program invited children to take part in watermelon crafts, recipes, experiments, and competitions. Awards were handed out at the end of the activities.
Clark Robertson, the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, said the contest was a joint venture between Livingston Parish 4-H and Livingston Master Gardener Association.
Livingston Parish 4-H is a part of a local, state, national and international youth program, with 43 active clubs in the parish. The clubs meet once a month with 4-H agents Mikaela Carender and Christy Sorenson of the LSU AgCenter Extension Office.
The Livingston Master Gardener Association is a nonprofit made up of trained volunteers who share a common interest in gardening. The association is part of the Louisiana State Master Gardener Program developed and offered by the LSU AgCenter.
Together, they organized a contest that showed students how to grow their own food.
“These kids worked hard,” said Flo Barker, of the Livingston Master Gardener Association. “And the contest turned out great.”
The contest, open to all Livingston Parish 4-H students in grades 4-12, officially began in late spring when students were given their seeds, dirt, and instructions. Along with growing the watermelons, students had to keep track of the entire process, from their melons’ growth to their expenses.
Judges graded students in multiple areas, including their watermelon’s overall size, weight, characteristics, and sweetness, Robertson said. Students were also judged on how well they maintained their record books.
One award was given out for the most creative watermelon, a prize that 11-year-old Hope Koenig took home. Inspired by her grandparents’ farm, Koenig created “Hope’s 4-H Farm” scene, which featured watermelons painted as a pig and its piglets.
“My grandparents have a farm and they have lots of farm animals, but they don’t have pigs,” she said. “So that’s why I went with pigs.”
Robertson said students were given a guide for the best growing practices in the area. For instance, students were told that watermelons grow best in loose, sandier soil, and that they needed plenty of room to grow. Students were also advised to avoid placing melons in areas of standing water, but they also needed to get plenty of water — a challenge amid the record-setting heat wave this summer.
“This summer was a challenge for sure,” Robertson said.
Another obstacle students ran into were animals hoping to steal a bite of the watermelons.
“We heard that several [students] had wildlife eat their melons,” Robertson said. “A few had deer or rabbits or raccoons get into their gardens.”
Jackson said he encountered that same issue, and he had to think outside the box.
“We had to put coyote urine around the garden because of the raccoons,” he said with a laugh.
Overall, Robertson said he and the other judges were impressed with the results of the contest.
“We were very impressed with what they were able to accomplish,” Robertson said. “All we’re trying to do is get students interested in growing their own food and learn about what they can grow in their own backyard.”
This won’t be the last plant-growing contest organized by Livingston Parish 4-H and Livingston Master Gardeners. The agencies have partnered for a fall-themed pumpkin-growing contest, and students will present their results at the Livingston Parish Fair in October.
“This is a way to get these young people interested in gardening and where their food comes from,” Barker said.
