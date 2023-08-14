Eleven-year-old Cedric Jackson loves to work in his garden, a passion his grandmother instilled in him at an early age.

Jackson grows many things on the farm at his Denham Springs home, such as cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, and squash. Earlier this year, he even sold four boxes of oranges picked off a tree in his backyard to a local grocery store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.