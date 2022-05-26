Livingston Parish 4-Her’s compete in Regional Culinary Arts Contest

Fifteen 4-H members from Livingston Parish competed in the 2022 Southeast Regional 4-H Culinary Arts Contest in Ponchatoula, LA at the Lions Club on May 10.
Each 4-Her prepared a dish from a variety of categories, including: seafood, beef, poultry, egg, sugar, and the bento contest.
Judges from around the area sampled the dishes and awarded first-, second-, and third-place winners in each category as well as blue, red, and white ribbons.
4-H members participating in the event were Olivia Vulgamore, Logan Vulgamore and Levi Lockhart, of North Corbin Junior High; Matthew and William Vosburg, of North Corbin Elementary; Oaklee Bigner and Hailey Rogers, of Doyle High; Jewelie Green, Anna Bravata, Mason Bailey, and Mollie Bailey, of Holden High; Jacob Hutchison, of South Fork Elementary; Addilyn Hall, of Eastside Elementary; Morgan Lawson, of Live Oak Middle; and Haleigh Nettles member-at-large.
Congratulations to all who participated in this event.
Winners from Livingston Parish included the following:
Oaklee Bigner: First place, beef/one dish meal
Morgan Lawson: First place, Bento Box
Levi Lockhart: First place, beef/low calorie
Addilyn Hall: Second place, sugar/cakes
Jewelie Green: Third place, beef/quick & easy
Jacob Hutchison: Third place, poultry/other poultry products
Hailey Rogers: Third place, poultry/chicken
Matthew Vosburg: Third place, seafood/fish & other seafood
Olivia Vulgamore: Third place, seafood/oyster
William Vosburg: Blue ribbon, seafood/crawfish
Mason Bailey: Red ribbon, egg/main dish
Mollie Bailey: Red ribbon, sugar/candy
Oaklee Bigner: Red ribbon, sugar/pies
Anna Bravata: Red ribbon, poultry/processed poultry products
Logan Vulgamore: Red ribbon, egg/dessert
Jewelie Green: White ribbon, egg/appetizer and salad
Haleigh Nettles: White ribbon, seafood/crab
