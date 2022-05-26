Livingston Parish 4-Her’s compete in Regional Culinary Arts Contest

Fifteen 4-H members from Livingston Parish competed in the 2022 Southeast Regional 4-H Culinary Arts Contest in Ponchatoula, LA at the Lions Club on May 10, 2022. Pictured front row from left are Christy Sorenson (4-H Agent), Mason Bailey, Jacob Hutchison, Morgan Lawson, Addilyn Hall, Logan Vulgamore, Olivia Vulgamore, Haleigh Nettles, and Mikaela Davenport (4-H Agent). Pictured back row from left are Jewelie Green, Mollie Bailey, Levi Lockhart, Hailey Rogers, Anna Bravata, Matthew Vosburg, Oaklee Bigner, and William Vosburg.

 Photo submitted

Fifteen 4-H members from Livingston Parish competed in the 2022 Southeast Regional 4-H Culinary Arts Contest in Ponchatoula, LA at the Lions Club on May 10.

Each 4-Her prepared a dish from a variety of categories, including: seafood, beef, poultry, egg, sugar, and the bento contest.

Judges from around the area sampled the dishes and awarded first-, second-, and third-place winners in each category as well as blue, red, and white ribbons.

4-H members participating in the event were Olivia Vulgamore, Logan Vulgamore and Levi Lockhart, of North Corbin Junior High; Matthew and William Vosburg, of North Corbin Elementary; Oaklee Bigner and Hailey Rogers, of Doyle High; Jewelie Green, Anna Bravata, Mason Bailey, and Mollie Bailey, of Holden High; Jacob Hutchison, of South Fork Elementary; Addilyn Hall, of Eastside Elementary; Morgan Lawson, of Live Oak Middle; and Haleigh Nettles member-at-large.

Congratulations to all who participated in this event.

Winners from Livingston Parish included the following:

Oaklee Bigner: First place, beef/one dish meal

Morgan Lawson: First place, Bento Box

Levi Lockhart: First place, beef/low calorie

Addilyn Hall: Second place, sugar/cakes

Jewelie Green: Third place, beef/quick & easy

Jacob Hutchison: Third place, poultry/other poultry products

Hailey Rogers: Third place, poultry/chicken

Matthew Vosburg: Third place, seafood/fish & other seafood

Olivia Vulgamore: Third place, seafood/oyster

William Vosburg: Blue ribbon, seafood/crawfish

Mason Bailey: Red ribbon, egg/main dish

Mollie Bailey: Red ribbon, sugar/candy

Oaklee Bigner: Red ribbon, sugar/pies

Anna Bravata: Red ribbon, poultry/processed poultry products

Logan Vulgamore: Red ribbon, egg/dessert

Jewelie Green: White ribbon, egg/appetizer and salad

Haleigh Nettles: White ribbon, seafood/crab

