DENHAM SPRINGS -- Wendy Rodrigue, an author/art historian and widow of “Blue Dog” artist George Rodrigue, will be the headline speaker for the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce’s Third Annual Women’s Leadership Event.
Scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20, the event will feature three speakers in addition to a women’s expo where vendors will showcase the latest women-specific information to attendees in their respective fields.
Rodrigue, who has exposed her late husband’s work to museums, schools, and community groups, will be joined by two other speakers: Zoey Waguespack, a retired judge from 21st Judicial Court, and Dr. Mari Ann Callais, of the Catalyst Agency Speakers Team.
The event will open with the expo from 10:45-11:30 a.m., followed by the welcome and speeches from Waguespack and Callais. The women’s expo will reopen for 15 minutes at 12:30 p.m., followed by the presentation of this year’s Women’s Leadership Awards and a speech from Rodrigue.
Seven exhibitors will be on site to provide information on topics important to women, including health care, finances and stress management. Exhibitors include Ochsner Health System, Regions Bank, North Oaks Health System, TWRU CPA's & Financial Advisors, Cox Business, Our Lady of the Lake, and Belk.
The Women’s Leadership Event will be held at Forrest Grove Plantation, located at 8743 Stephenson Drive in Denham Springs. The price for admission is $35 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members. As of Tuesday morning, half of the tickets remained.
For more information on the event, call (225) 665-8155 or visit the Chamber’s website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.