Livingston Parish cheerleaders stormed to victory in the 2021 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships.
Competing against some of the nation’s top squads, cheerleaders from the Denham Springs and Live Oak areas secured a total of six championships during the national competition held last weekend in Orlando, Florida.
Live Oak High, which had won a national title in four of the previous five years entering the tournament, walked away with another title in the Large Varsity Division II division. The squad also finished second in the Large Varsity Division II Game Day competition.
Participating in the Small Varsity Division I Game Day competition, Denham Springs High marched to victory with an event score of 95.7.
Live Oak Junior High scored a 91.65 to emerge victorious in the Large Junior High division.
Youth, junior, and senior squads from Live Oak Rec Cheer also won in their respective categories.
Below are the local squads that won national titles, along with their event scores:
Large Varsity Division II
Squad: Live Oak High School
Event score: 89.95
Small Varsity Division I Game Day
Squad: Denham Springs High School
Event score: 95.7
Large Junior High
Squad: Live Oak Junior High
Event score: 91.65
Rec & Club (Traditional Open Rec - Affiliated - 10Y)
Squad: Live Oak Rec Cheer (Live Oak Youth Rec)
Event score: 82.95
Rec & Club (Traditional Open Rec - Affiliated - 12Y)
Squad: Live Oak Rec Cheer (Live Oak Junior Rec)
Event score: 83.425
Rec & Club (Traditional Open Rec - Affiliated - 14Y)
Squad: Live Oak Rec Cheer (Live Oak Senior Rec)
Event score: 89.575
