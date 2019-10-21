Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s Senior Miss division, ages 17 and older. From left, Queen, Congeniality, Interview and Most Photogenic, Hannah Gautreau, daughter of Troy and Shannon Gautreau of Maurepas; first place, Mason Burnette; second place and Best Dressed, Sterling Johnson; and third place, Rayanne Ridgel.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s Junior Miss division, ages 15-16 years. From left, Queen and Best Dressed, Presleigh Scott, daughter of Steven and Kelly Scott of Livingston; first place, Marley Johnson; second place, Regan Dauzat; third place, Maci Scivicque; and Most Photogenic, Brayelle Balfantz.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s Teen Miss division, ages 13-14 years. From left, Queen and Best Dressed, Presley Pevey, daughter of Tony and Beth Pevey of Albany; first place, Mia Johnson; second place and Most Photogenic, Reaghan McMorris; and third place, Harley Hughes.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s Deb Miss division, ages 11-12 years. From left, Queen and Best Dressed, Breanna Thompson, daughter of Jay and Samantha Crouch and Brandon Thompson of Holden; first place, Kenzie Davis; second place, Morgan Blount; third place, Bailey Watts; and Most Photogenic, Audrey Ferrand.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s Little Miss division, ages 9-10 years. From left, Queen, Most Photogenic and Best Dressed, Londyn Guy, daughter of Michael and Ashton Guy of Walker; and first place, Charleigh Ryale.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s Tiny Miss division, ages 7-8 years. From left, Queen, Best Dressed and Most Photogenic, Payzlee Cox, daughter of Jay and Laura Cox of Walker; first place, Sydney Martin; second place, Katie Noble; and third place, Macey Cade.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s Petite Miss division, ages 5-6 years. From left, Queen and Best Dressed, Emerson Johnson, daughter of Code and Kassidy Johnson of Independence; first place, Addisyn Hart; second place and Most Photogenic, Alizabeth Buhler; third place, Layla Robinson; and fourth place, Sarah Lavigne.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s girls division, age 4 years. From left, Queen and Best Dressed, Saylor Jackson, daughter of Ryan and Carrie Jackson; first place, Emma Boone; second place and Most Photogenic, Claire Hardy; and third place, Aubree Bishop.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s girls division, age 3 years. From left, Queen Emery Eddy, daughter of Jamon and Jessica Eddy of Denham Springs; first place, Ainslee Shira; second place, Bryleigh Gulotta; third place, Scarlett Hillen; Best Dressed, Ella Acosta, and Most Photogenic, Enelia Granger.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s girls division, age 2 years. From left, Queen and Best Dressed, Harper Sibley, daughter of Paul and Cortney Sibley of Walker; first place and Most Photogenic, Collins Landry; second place, Avery Hughes; and third place, Mia Alexander.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s girls division, ages 18-23 months. From left, Queen Macie Gallman, daughter of Matt and Stacie Gallman of Walker; first place, Adaline Watts; second place and Most Photogenic, Brealyn King; third place, Reese Galladora; and Best Dressed, Laina Howard.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s girls division, ages 12-17 months. From left, Queen and Best Dressed, Adileigh Thomassie of Maurepas; first place and Most Photogenic, Jade McKinney; second place, Savannah Laren; third place, Raegan Berthelot; and fourth place, Sage Cotten.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s girls division, ages 6-11 months. From left, Queen and Most Photogenic, Sullin Bell Kelly, daughter of Ben and Raegan Kelly of Walker; first place, Lundyn Smith; second place and Best Dressed, Allye Yoches; and third place, Dixie Thompson.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant's girls division, ages 0-5 months. From left, Queen, Lola Claire Balland, daughter of Hunter and Jill Ballard of Livingston; first place, Jaycee Crouch; second place and Most Photogenic, Caydence Childers; third place, Blakelyn McDonald; and Best Dressed, Rhemee Foster.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant's boys division, ages 3-4 years. From left, King and Best Dressed, River Lambert, son of Chase and Whitney Lambert of Livingston; first place and Most Photogenic, Easton Lambert; and second place, Ryker Beckley.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s boys division, ages 1-2 years. From left, King and Best Dressed, Baylor Farris, son of Devin and Allisa Farris of Albany; first place and Most Photogenic, Kamden Route.
Pictured are the winners of the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant’s boys division, ages 0-11 months. From left, King and Best Dressed, Ryland Lawson Watts, son of Brennan and MacKenzie Watts of Livingston; first place and Most Photogenic, Hudson Arbour; second place, Maddux May; and third place, Mica Lambert.
LIVINGSTON -- Children and teenagers of all ages put on their Sunday best, strutted their stuff down a runway, and waved and smiled at adoring crowds gathered inside the Greenhouse Barn on the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds for the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant.
Pageants were held on multiple days for boys ages 0-4 and girls ages 0-25, and all were trying to impress the panel of judges that would choose winners in 17 age divisions. In addition to an age division’s king or queen, awards were also handed out for Best Dressed and Most Photogenic.
Hannah Gautreau, a graduate of Maurepas, was crowned the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Queen in the Senior Miss division, ages 17 and older.
