The Livingston Parish Fair will make its long-awaited return this weekend with the traditional parade on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The 2.5-mile parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Will Hughes Road and Highway 63 in the Town of Livingston. It will head north on Highway 63 and turn west on Highway 190 before ending at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, located at 19869 Fairgrounds Road in Livingston.
Traditionally held every October, the Livingston Parish Fair was canceled the last two years, first in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then in 2021 because of damages from Hurricane Ida. This year’s fair marks the first since 2019, the longest break since it began in 1937.
The fair will officially open on Tuesday, Oct. 4. It will run through Sunday, Oct. 9.
In addition to midway rides and fair food, there will be a parade, various exhibits, academic and fun bowls, talent contests, a spelling bee hosted by The Livingston Parish News, and beauty pageants.
