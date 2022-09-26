Early Images from the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair

People wait in line for their turn on the ferris wheel at the Livingston Parish Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

 David Gray | The News

The Livingston Parish Fair will make its long-awaited return this weekend with the traditional parade on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The 2.5-mile parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Will Hughes Road and Highway 63 in the Town of Livingston. It will head north on Highway 63 and turn west on Highway 190 before ending at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, located at 19869 Fairgrounds Road in Livingston.

