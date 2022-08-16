Livingston Parish Fair

Livingston Parish Fair

 File Photo | The News

After getting canceled the last two years because of unprecedented circumstances, the Livingston Parish Fair is coming back.

Lynn Sibley, president of the Livingston Parish Fair Association, said the popular fair will return this year, the first since 2019.

