After getting canceled the last two years because of unprecedented circumstances, the Livingston Parish Fair is coming back.
Lynn Sibley, president of the Livingston Parish Fair Association, said the popular fair will return this year, the first since 2019.
Traditionally held every October, the Livingston Parish Fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021, first because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then because of damages from Hurricane Ida.
Sibley is hoping for a “banner year” as the 85-year-old event makes its long-awaited return. This year’s fair is scheduled for Oct. 4-9.
“We are making a comeback, barring any other hurricanes or COVID interruptions,” Sibley said. “It’s been a rough two years, but we’re gonna try to get it going again.”
The Livingston Parish Fair was first held in 1937, beginning at Doyle Elementary before moving to the current facility off of Highway 190 in the early 1940s. The fair draws thousands of people from Livingston Parish and beyond, offering visitors a wide selection of rides, games, food booths, and events.
The fair has been canceled five times in its history: first during World War II and again following Hurricane Katrina and the Great Flood of 2016. The Livingston train derailment in 1982 forced postponement from its traditional October run to November.
Cancellations in 2020 and 2021 marked the first time the fair was nixed in back-to-back years, news that Sibley, who has been involved with the fair since childhood, called “gut-wrenching” at the time.
“COVID was a big obstacle for us,” Sibley said last year. “And just as we were working out the kinks on that, Ida came. it just hasn’t been good. It’s like we have a target on our backs.”
Hurricane Ida, which moved directly through Livingston Parish last August, inflicted much damage on the fairgrounds, with nearly “every building” being affected in some way. Sibley said most of the issues were roof damage, which then led to water damage.
“It was just a mess,” Sibley said.
Even after the hurricane, fair organizers were hoping to put on a smaller event with just rides and some games, Sibley said. But those plans never gained any traction once the fairgrounds were converted into a staging area for electric crews trying to restore power to the parish.
The fairgrounds themselves didn’t even get power back until October, nearly two months after Ida hit.
“It was one thing after another,” Sibley said. “It just wasn’t feasible or safe to have people out there with all the damage that we had. Then we were staging grounds for Entergy, so we had 600-700 trucks in and out of there for 2-3 weeks.
“There was no way to put it back together for a fair. We thought about just doing the midway and carnival, but we just couldn’t.”
Sibley said she is hoping for a big year so fair organizers can repair some of the lingering damages that have yet to be addressed. She said a full schedule of events will be released in the coming days.
“We are hoping for a banner year for the fair so that we can make improvements,” Sibley said.
Before the fair gets underway, a parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, followed by the baby beauty pageants on Sunday, Oct. 2.
In addition to midway rides, games, and food, the fair features various exhibits, an academic fun bowl, a talent show, a spelling bee, a day for children with special needs, and pageants, among other activities.
The Livingston Parish Fair Association will auction off its food booths for this year’s festivities at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The auction will be held at the fair’s office, located on the fairgrounds in the Town of Livingston.
