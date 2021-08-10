The Livingston Parish Fair Association will auction off its food booth for this year’s festivities on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The auction will begin at 9 a.m. at the fair’s office, located on the fairgrounds in the Town of Livingston. During the auction, organizations will be able to bid on one of four food booths and the kitchen.
Traditionally held every year in October, the Livingston Parish Fair was cancelled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It marked the fourth time the fair was cancelled in its history, which dates back to 1937. The fair was also cancelled in the years following the Great Flood of 2016 and Hurricane Katrina as well as one year during World War II.
According to Sharon Juhasz, secretary-treasurer of the Livingston Parish Fair Association, this year’s festivities are scheduled for Oct. 5-10. There will also be the parade on Saturday, Oct. 2, followed by the baby beauty pageants on Sunday, Oct. 3.
In addition to midway rides, games, and food, the fair features various exhibits, an academic fun bowl, a talent show, a spelling bee hosted by The Livingston Parish News, a day for children with special needs, pageants, and rodeo action, among other activities.
