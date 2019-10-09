LIVINGSTON -- The fair is up and running.
The Livingston Parish Fair is currently in the midst of its 82nd run, which is scheduled to end on Sunday, Oct. 13. It is being held on the fairgrounds off Hwy. 190 in the Town of Livingston.
In addition to midway rides and fair food, there will be various exhibits, academic and fun bowls, a talent show, a rodeo queen contest, beauty pageants, and a two-night rodeo.
Below is a list of the remaining scheduled events of the Livingston Parish Fair.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
10 a.m.-noon: Host VIP Students (not open to public until 4 p.m.)
1-5 p.m.: Register Exhibits (Livestock Pavilion: Swine, Sheep, Goats, Dairy, 4-H & Beef)
4-11 p.m.: $25 two-for-one bracelets
7 p.m.: Rodeo Queen Contest (Rodeo Arena; open to ages 14-21)
Thursday, Oct. 10
9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Field Trip Day for grades K-12 (must be prepaid through your organization; not open to general public during this time)
9 a.m.: Judging of floral, homemaking, crops, poultry, 4-H and school exhibits (various locations)
12:30pm: Judging of rabbits only
4-11 p.m.: Pay One Price of $25 to ride all rides
5 p.m.: Academic Fun Bowl (Rodeo Arena for students in grades 6-8)
6:30 p.m.: Fun Bowl (for students in grades K-5)
5:30 p.m.: Check-in for Talent Show (all ages); competition will follow (Green Barn; door admission $5 for everyone 5 years and older)
Friday, Oct. 11
School Day: From 11 a.m.– 3 p.m., pay one price of $15 for all rides
9 a.m.: Judging livestock (Livestock Pavilion)
10 a.m.–noon: Older Folks Day, honoring Livingston Parish Residents 75 years and older (Green Barn; registration begins at 9 a.m. and goes until the program starts at 10 a.m.)
4-11 p.m.: Pay One Price of $25 to ride all rides
8 p.m.: PCA RODEO, sponsored by Ram Rodeo ($10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 years old)
Saturday, Oct. 12
From 11 a.m. until close: Pay One Price of $25 to ride all rides
9 a.m.: Pet Show (Livestock Pavilion)
9:30 a.m.: Register for Dog Show (competition starts after Pet Show)
11 a.m.: Register for Horse Show (competition after Dog Show)
12-12:15 p.m.: Senior Pageant Interview Sign-In
12:30 p.m.: Senior Pageant Interview
2:15–2:45 p.m.: Registration for Petite & Tiny Miss Pageant, compete at 3 p.m.
3:15-3:45 p.m.: Registration for Little & Deb Miss Pageant, compete at 4 p.m.
4:15-4:45 p.m.: Registration for Teen & Jr. Miss Pageant, compete at 5 p.m.
6 p.m.: Senior Pageant Competition
8 p.m.: PCA RODEO, sponsored by Ram Rodeo
Sunday, Oct. 13
8-10 a.m.: All exhibits will be removed
Noon-6 p.m.: Carnival Midway open (Pay One Price of $25 to ride all rides)
Carnival Midway Ride Pricing
Pricing is set and subject to change by Mitchell Brothers
Family Night opportunities
Tuesday, Oct. 8: 4–11 p.m. Pay One Price of $15 to ride all rides
Wednesday, Oct. 9: 4-11 p.m. two for one Pay One Price of $25
Thursday, Oct. 10: 4–11 p.m. Pay One Price of $25
Friday, Oct. 11: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pay One Price of $15; 4-11 p.m. Pay One Price of $25
Saturday, Oct. 12: 11 a.m. until close Pay One Price of $25
Sunday, Oct. 13: 12-6 p.m. Pay One Price of $25 (certain rides)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.