Fire Protection District Five Honored by Iota Master Chapter

The Iota Master Chapter recently sent boxes of individually wrapped treats to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District Five’s headquarters. Pictured, from left, are Barbie Weaver, secretary to the chief; Chief Joe Koczrowski; and Cheryl Forster, service chairperson for Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District Five’s headquarters received boxes of individually-wrapped treats to be shared among the district’s sites.

This year, the Iota Master Chapter began a KINDNESS Service project to recognize and thank District Five for its service in all types of community aspects. The chapter members wanted to showcase their gratitude and thankfulness for the district’s dedication to the community.

