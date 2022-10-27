Livingston Parish Fire Protection District Five’s headquarters received boxes of individually-wrapped treats to be shared among the district’s sites.
This year, the Iota Master Chapter began a KINDNESS Service project to recognize and thank District Five for its service in all types of community aspects. The chapter members wanted to showcase their gratitude and thankfulness for the district’s dedication to the community.
District Five’s residents are grateful and blessed by their excellent performance in their fire protection, emergency response services, safety measures, and far more aspects that they deliver to the community.
“We applaud and thank each member that volunteers or is employed full or part-time, as each unite in dedicated purpose to serve and honor the residents,” the chapter said.
The fire district expressed its appreciation for the gifts on its Facebook page.
“We would like to take a moment to give a huge shout out and even bigger THANK YOU to Beta Sogma Phi- Iota Master Chapter members for the love and support shown towards our guys today,” the post said. “We are thankful for the treats but even more thankful that people like Ms Nancy, Ms. Cheryl and their group are in this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.