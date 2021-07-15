Livingston Parish Library cardholders can freely visit one of the area’s most historic buildings.
The Hungarian Settlement Museum, one of 14 Livingston Parish sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is now part of the library system’s “Culture Pass” program, giving patrons a chance to visit the museum free of charge.
Library leaders made the announcement via social media, saying the Hungarian Settlement Museum Culture Passes allow a family of up to four — two adults and two children or one adult and three children — to tour the museum.
“HUGE news! We're expanding our Culture Passes with the addition of the Hungarian Settlement Museum,” the library said via social media. “Hungarian Settlement Museum Culture Passes allow a family of four to explore the historic and rich Hungarian heritage of our parish by visiting the museum located in Albany, La.”
Launched in May, the “Culture Pass” program allows LPL cardholders to “check out” free passes to participating local museums and cultural institutions. In a statement at the time, LPL Director Giovanni Tairov said the program “furthers the library’s mission of being a leader for innovative library services and providing the community with resources to fulfill informational, educational, recreational, and cultural needs.”
The USS KIDD Veterans Museum, located in downtown Baton Rouge and one of the most authentically restored vessels in the world, was the first participant in the Culture Pass program.
Now, a local site has joined the ranks.
Located in the restored Hungarian Settlement school, the Hungarian Settlement Museum gives visitors a chance to explore Hungarian culture and history as well as the strawberry and lumber industries that first lured Hungarians to the area.
It is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, which eventually grew into the largest rural Hungarian settlement in the U.S.
The local tourist attraction stemmed from the formation of Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which set out to restore the old Hungarian School into a museum when it formed in 2000.
That same year, the society and the Livingston Parish School Board agreed to a 50-year lease renewable for successive half-century terms upon mutual consent of both parties. The lease allowed the society to establish a site for preservation of artifacts, documents, photographs, immigration papers, newspapers, and oral histories of Hungarian settlers.
The society utilized a variety of state grants, donations and fundraisers to begin the project, which required a complete renovation of the gutted-out building that was first built in 1906 but left vacant for 23 years before the museum process began.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in September 2017 to mark the museum’s completion and official opening to the public. It is now filled with various items, documents, artifacts and other Hungarian treasures donated by more than 100 people from Louisiana and beyond.
The 3,000-square-foot museum now provides a site for research, cultural events, Hungarian language classes, exhibits, and educational programs for children and adults. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.
For more information on the library’s Culture Pass program, visit www.mylpl.info/CulturePasses.
