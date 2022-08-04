Livingston Parish Library

Pictured is the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.

 File Photo

The Livingston Parish Library has added the National World War II Museum, located in New Orleans, to its “Cultural Pass” program, giving patrons a chance to visit the internationally-famous museum free of charge.

Library leaders made the announcement via social media, officially making the museum its fifth “Cultural Pass” site since implementing the program last year.

