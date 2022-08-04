The Livingston Parish Library has added the National World War II Museum, located in New Orleans, to its “Cultural Pass” program, giving patrons a chance to visit the internationally-famous museum free of charge.
Library leaders made the announcement via social media, officially making the museum its fifth “Cultural Pass” site since implementing the program last year.
“We’ve got some exciting news!” the library said via social media. “We’re expanding our Cultural Pass collection! Livingston Parish Library cardholders can now visit The National WWII Museum in New Orleans with their library card!”
It didn’t take long for news of the library system’s latest “Cultural Pass” to spread: Less than three days after the announcement was made on Aug. 1, all passes were booked through the end of the month, according to the library’s website.
Launched in May 2021, the “Cultural Pass” program allows LPL cardholders to “check out” free passes to participating local museums and cultural institutions.
In a statement at the time, LPL Director Giovanni Tairov said the program “furthers the library’s mission of being a leader for innovative library services and providing the community with resources to fulfill informational, educational, recreational, and cultural needs.”
Participating entities include the USS KIDD Veterans Museum, the Hungarian Settlement Museum, the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
Now, local library cardholders can freely visit one of the nation’s premier hubs of “the war that changed the world.”
Since its opening on June 6, 2000 — the 56th anniversary of D-Day — the National World War II Museum has become one of the state’s top tourist attractions, drawing millions of visitors and expanding into an international attraction. It features immersive exhibits, multimedia experiences, and an expansive collection of artifacts and first-person oral histories.
The museum is located at 945 Magazine Street in New Orleans.
For Livingston Parish Library cardholders, the “Cultural Pass” provides admission for two adults and four children (under age 18). Passes can be booked by visiting www.mylpl.info/CulturePasses.
