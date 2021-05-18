Summer reading is back.
The Livingston Parish Library recently announced the return of its annual Summer Reading program, including the dates for special kickoff days hosted at each of its branches.
This year’s program will also mark the return of in-person events at the library for the first time since the five-branch system switched to a virtual format in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One of its most popular programs, the library’s summer reading program aims to engage children and teens throughout the summer and help them retain and improve their reading skills by offering fun and educational activities in addition to reading challenges.
Adults are also invited to participate in the annual program to earn prizes for reading and attending library events.
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading program is “Tails and Tales.”
Although branches will begin hosting in-person events and programs during the summer, the library will continue to host virtual programs on its social media platforms, according to a statement. Additionally, attendance for all in-person events will be limited to adhere to social-distancing protocols.
Summer reading will run from May 22 through July 31, and all ages are invited to visit their local branch for a special kickoff day to help officially launch this year’s program.
Activities for kickoff day include scavenger hunts, outdoor story walks, movie screenings, and more. Attendees will also be able to register for the 2021 Summer Reading Program and get a full slate of events and performances to be hosted this summer.
There are four age groups for the Summer Reading Program: Read-to-Me (babies – age 5), Youth (ages 6 – 11), Teens (ages 12 – 18), and Adults (ages 18+). Each age group has certain requirements to fulfill for completion of the program.
For example, teens will need to read three books or log three hundred minutes of reading time, and/or participate in three library events, to complete their summer challenge and earn their completion prize. The more books they read, the more entries they earn into the end-of-summer grand prize drawing.
For more details on this year’s Summer Reading Program, please visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info/SummerReading.
The kickoff dates for each branch are as follow:
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Address: 8101 U.S. Hwy. 190, Denham Springs
Date: Saturday, May 22
Watson Branch
Address: 36581 Outback Road, Denham Springs
Date: Monday, May 24
South Branch
Address: 23477 LA 444, Livingston
Date: Tuesday, May 25
Main Branch
Address: 20390 Iowa Street, Livingston
Date: Wednesday, May 26
Albany-Springfield Branch
Address: 26941 LA 43, Albany
Date: Thursday, May 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.