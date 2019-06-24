Patrons of the Livingston Parish Library got an up-close view of something more than 225,000 miles away when the Denham Springs-Walker Branch hosted a moon viewing party on Thursday, June 13.
The event was held in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and coincided with the library’s “Universe of Stories” summer reading program.
The program began with a presentation from representatives of the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society, which was established in 1981 as a meeting place for amateur astronomers in and around the Baton Rouge area.
Following the short presentation on the Apollo 11 moon landing, which took place nearly 50 years ago on July 20, 1969, attendees gathered outside for a viewing of the summer night sky.
During the event, patrons were able to utilize and learn about the library’s new learning kit collection that was introduced in late 2018. The learning kit collection consists of several real world items that allow patrons to engage in hands-on learning.
Featured items included multiple telescopes and tools to help patrons locate star constellations. Other items such as microscopes, graphing calculators, and musical instruments were also available.
For more details on the library’s learning kit collection or information on how to check out items from the collection, visit the library’s website at www.mylpl.info.
