Storytimes
Storytimes are back just in time for Summer! Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5)
-- Every Wednesday beginning August 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2)
-- Every Monday and Tuesday beginning August 16 at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
August 11 at 3:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board Interest Meeting (Ages 12-18)
Teen Advisory Board is back! Come to the library for an interest meeting and see what TAB is all about. Make friends, do fun activities, and enjoy refreshments as you learn about what there is to do at the library. For ages 12-18. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 12 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board Interest Meeting (Ages 12-18)
Teen Advisory Board is back! Come to the library for an interest meeting and see what TAB is all about. Make friends, do fun activities, and enjoy refreshments as you learn about what there is to do at the library. For ages 12-18. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 16 at 2:00 p.m. -- Home School Meet and Greet (All Ages)
Gear up for another best school year ever with help from the library! See demonstrations of the many resources the library has to offer, meet other homeschooling families, and discuss how the library can best meet your educational needs. You are welcome to bring your children, who will be able to try out a sampling of our new Learning Kits collection. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
August 19 at 6:00 p.m. -- Aromatherapy Spa Craft (Ages 18+)
Transform your home into a spa; using aromatherapy to create a tranquil atmosphere in your home or workspace. Register for this workshop and learn to craft essential oil reed diffusers and candles. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
August 31 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
August 12 at 5:30 p.m. -- #TBT Teen Movie Night: Back to the Future (Ages 12-18)
It’s Throwback Thursday! Join us for a 1985 Teen Movie Night! Featuring Back to the Future, a sci-fi adventure, time travel film. Refreshments provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
August 17 at 6:00 p.m. -- Aromatherapy Spa Craft (Ages 18+)
Transform your home into a spa; using aromatherapy to create a tranquil atmosphere in your home or workspace. Register for this workshop and learn to craft essential oil reed diffusers and candles. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
August 26 at 5:00 p.m. -- Family Movie Night: Raya and the Last Dragon (All Ages)
Join us for a movie at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
August 30 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
August 4 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 16 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Bring all the kids for a play date at the library! Baby safe areas and big kid activities too. Enjoy stories, music, games and more. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
August 18 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 19 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars! (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
August 20 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative virtual program for children and their caregivers. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
August 23 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Bring all the kids for a play date at the library! Baby safe areas and big kid activities too. Enjoy stories, music, games and more. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
August 25 at 2:00 p.m. -- Home School Meet and Greet (All Ages)
Gear up for another best school year ever with help from the library! See demonstrations of the many resources the library has to offer, meet other homeschooling families, and discuss how the library can best meet your educational needs. You are welcome to bring your children, who will be able to try out a sampling of our new Learning Kits collection. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
August 26 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Join us at the Library for pajama storytime. Remember to wear your favorite pair of pajamas. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
August 30 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Bring all the kids for a play date at the library! Baby safe areas and big kid activities too. Enjoy stories, music, games and more. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
South Branch
August 3 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies motto is “Bet you’re going to like this next book!” Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering with refreshments and sometimes even costumes based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 31 at 5:00 p.m. -- Family Movie Night: Raya and the Last Dragon (All Ages)
Join us for a movie at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Watson Branch
August 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
August 10 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 10 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
August 12 at 5:00 p.m. -- Family Movie Night: Raya and the Last Dragon (All Ages)
Join us for a movie at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
August 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Tween Hangout (Ages 8-11)
Join us for Tween Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 31 at 6:00 p.m. -- Aromatherapy Spa Craft (Ages 18+)
Transform your home into a spa; using aromatherapy to create a tranquil atmosphere in your home or workspace. Register for this workshop and learn to craft essential oil reed diffusers and candles. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
