Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s) in February and will reopen for regular business hours the day after the closure.
-- Tuesday, February 16 in observance of Mardi Gras
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
February 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- VITA Tax Preparation (Ages 18+)
Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Internal Revenue Service, this event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2020. Bring tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s, a photo ID, and information for deductions and credits along with a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 for details or register online at the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) website: https://cauwfreetaxes.as.me/schedule.php.
Additional VITA Tax Prep Dates:
-- Thursday, February 4 at 5:30 p.m.
-- Saturday, February 6 at 9:30 a.m.
-- Tuesday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.
-- Thursday, February 11 at 5:30 p.m.
-- Saturday, February 13 at 9:30 a.m.
-- Thursday, February 18 at 5:30 p.m.
-- Saturday, February 20 at 9:30 a.m.
-- Tuesday, February 23 at 5:30 p.m.
-- Thursday, February 25 at 5:30 p.m.
-- Saturday, February 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Virtual Events for Adults, Kids, and Teens
In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Livingston Parish Library is presenting all programming and events in a virtual format. These will be available on the library’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels. Please visit www.mylpl.info for more information.
February 1 at 10 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 1 at 6 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 2 at 10 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 3 at 10 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative virtual program for children ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and wiggle and groove with us! Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 5 at 10 a.m. -- Clay Creations (Ages 12+)
Do you love making crafts for yourself and friends? Tune in to learn how to DIY some amazing décor and accessories using air-dry clay and objects you have at home! Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 5 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+)
We can’t let the kids have all the fun! Joins us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 5 at 7 p.m. -- A Musical Walk Through Time: The Roots of Black Music in America with Karlus Trapp (Ages 18+)
Join us for the first installment of a four-part virtual concert series. Take a 100-year journey back through time to hear, experience anew, and learn about the music of America’s black musical giants. This joyful show encourages and comes alive through interactions with singing, dancing, and knowledgeable historic accounts of some of America’s greatest musical treasures. Please be warned: If you view this show, you may find yourself uncontrollably smiling, singing or humming for hours afterward. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 6 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)
Join us each Saturday for a fun STEAM project. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Each project utilizes hands-on creative learning to help students engage with educational concepts and develop problem solving skills. During the months of January and February, STEAM Saturday will feature Ukulele lessons using items found in the LPL Learning Kit collection. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 6 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)
If you’ve ever been entranced watching the flying fingers of the sign language interpreter during a press conference, here’s your chance to learn the basics of American Sign Language (ASL). Join LPL staff in this 7-week, beginner-level course, as we study letters, numbers, greetings, food, colors, and other basics of this expressive form of communication. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 8 at 10 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 8 at 6 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 9 at 10 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 10 at 10 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative virtual program for children ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and wiggle and groove with us! Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 12 at 10 a.m. -- Programming with Twine (Ages 12+)
Up your programming skills and learn how to create a “choose your own adventure” game using Twine, an open source tool for telling stories! Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 12 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+)
We can’t let the kids have all the fun! Joins us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 12 at 7 p.m. -- Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom: Speculative Fiction Trivia (Ages 12+)
Gather your friends and family, or play it solo; will you be a Trivia master or a dud? One lucky player will win a prize for participating and completing a survey after the program. Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night LIVE! A valid email address and Zoom account are required. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 13 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)
Join us each Saturday for a fun STEAM project. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Each project utilizes hands-on creative learning to help students engage with educational concepts and develop problem solving skills. During the months of January and February, STEAM Saturday will feature Ukulele lessons using items found in the LPL Learning Kit collection. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 13 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)
If you’ve ever been entranced watching the flying fingers of the sign language interpreter during a press conference, here’s your chance to learn the basics of American Sign Language (ASL). Join LPL staff in this 7-week, beginner-level course, as we study letters, numbers, greetings, food, colors, and other basics of this expressive form of communication. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 15 at 10 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 15 at 6 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 16 at 10 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 17 at 10 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative virtual program for children ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and wiggle and groove with us! Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 18 at 10 a.m. -- Snakes of Louisiana and Mississippi (Ages 12+)
Join regional Herpetologist, Terry Vandeventer, as he introduces us to some of his favorite friends. Learn interesting facts and hear fascinating stories about different snakes that call Louisiana and Mississippi their home. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 19 at 10 a.m. -- “Swamp Pop Adventure” Virtual Puppet Show (Ages 0-11)
Join us for a fun and original virtual puppet show hosted by the Livingston Parish Library youth staff! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details
February 19 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+)
We can’t let the kids have all the fun! Joins us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 19 at 7 p.m. -- A Musical Walk Through Time: Two for the Road: Great Musical Couples with Kirsten Thien (Ages 18+)
Join us for the second installment of a four-part virtual concert series. Love has long been the inspiration for great songs and musical performances. Add a musical couple at the helm, and sparks can really fly! Sometimes these collaborations grow into, and endure as, a brilliant flame. And sometimes they explode, leaving beautiful music (and scorched earth) behind. As a couple of almost 20 years, Kirsten Thien and Erik Boyd relate to the unique power of creating music together as a couple. In this 60-minute program, Kirsten and Erik share some of their favorite songs from musical couples such as: Les Paul & Mary Ford, Stevie Nicks & Lindsay Buckingham, John & Yoko, Paul & Linda McCartney, Ike & Tina Turner, and many more. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 20 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)
Join us each Saturday for a fun STEAM project. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Each project utilizes hands-on creative learning to help students engage with educational concepts and develop problem solving skills. During the months of January and February, STEAM Saturday will feature Ukulele lessons using items found in the LPL Learning Kit collection. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 20 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)
If you’ve ever been entranced watching the flying fingers of the sign language interpreter during a press conference, here’s your chance to learn the basics of American Sign Language (ASL). Join LPL staff in this 7-week, beginner-level course, as we study letters, numbers, greetings, food, colors, and other basics of this expressive form of communication. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 22 at 10 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 22 at 6 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 23 at 10 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 24 at 10 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative virtual program for children ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and wiggle and groove with us! Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 26 at 10 a.m. -- ScienceTellers: Aliens, Escape from Earth (Ages 5-11)
During a midnight meteor shower, something mysterious falls from the sky — but it’s not a shooting star. Two curious kids venture into the forest to investigate and find themselves mixed up with visitors from another planet! Pursued by a crazy space scientist, they must rescue the aliens and get them back to their spaceship — before it’s too late! Don’t miss this action-packed, educational alien adventure using science experiments as special effects. It's totally out of this world! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 26 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+)
We can’t let the kids have all the fun! Joins us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 26 at 7 p.m. -- Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom: Star Trek and Star Wars Trivia (Ages 12+)
Gather your friends and family, or play it solo; will you be a Trivia master or a dud? One lucky player will win a prize for participating and completing a survey after the program. Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night LIVE! A valid email address and Zoom account are required. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
February 27 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday (Ages 5-18)
Join us each Saturday for a fun STEAM project. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Each project utilizes hands-on creative learning to help students engage with educational concepts and develop problem solving skills. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
