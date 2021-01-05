Virtual Events for Adults, Kids, and Teens
In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Livingston Parish Library is presenting all programming and events in a virtual format. These will be available on the library’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels. Please visit www.mylpl.info for more information.
January 2 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)
January 2 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)

Join us each Saturday for a fun STEAM project. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Each project utilizes hands-on creative learning to help students engage with educational concepts and develop problem solving skills. During the months of January and February, STEAM Saturday will feature Ukulele lessons using items found in the LPL Learning Kit collection.
January 2 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)
January 2 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)

If you've ever been entranced watching the flying fingers of the sign language interpreter during a press conference, here's your chance to learn the basics of American Sign Language (ASL). Join LPL staff in this 7-week, beginner-level course, as we study letters, numbers, greetings, food, colors, and other basics of this expressive form of communication.
January 4 at 10 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
January 4 at 10 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)

Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun!
January 4 at 6 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
January 4 at 6 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)

Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun.
January 5 at 10 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11)
January 5 at 10 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11)

Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week's featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
January 6 at 10 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
January 6 at 10 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)

Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative virtual program for children ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development.
January 8 at 10 a.m. -- Community Heroes Virtual Puppet Show (Ages 0-11)
In this virtual puppet show, Sam meets various community heroes on his exciting walk home from school only to discover that he himself can be a hero too. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
January 8 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+)
January 8 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+)

We can't let the kids have all the fun! Joins us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults.
January 9 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)
January 9 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)
January 9 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)
January 9 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)
January 11 at 10 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
January 11 at 10 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
January 11 at 6 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
January 11 at 6 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
January 12 at 10 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11)
January 12 at 10 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11)
January 13 at 10 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
January 13 at 10 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
January 15 at 10 a.m. -- Page Turner Adventures: Such a Library! (Ages 5-11)
Based on the classic tale, "It Could Always Be Worse," SUCH A LIBRARY! is about a boy named Stevie who just wants some peace and quiet. Unfortunately, he finds that “pages are turning, keys are tapping, and the storyteller is once upon a timing.” When he complains to the librarian, Miss Understood, she "helps" by opening a book and releasing balloons, party fixings, zoo animals, and even a circus! Stevie quickly discovers that he didn’t know how good he had it and that librarians are indeed magical. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
January 15 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+)
January 15 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+)
January 15 at 7 p.m. -- Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom: TV Trivia (Ages 12+)
Gather your friends and family, or play it solo; will you be a Trivia master or a dud? One lucky player will win a prize for participating and completing a survey after the program. Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night LIVE! A valid email address and Zoom account are required. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
January 16 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)
January 16 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)
January 16 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)
January 16 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)
January 18 at 10 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
January 18 at 10 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
January 18 at 6 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
January 18 at 6 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
January 19 at 10 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11)
January 19 at 10 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11)
January 20 at 10 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
January 20 at 10 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
January 22 at 10 a.m. -- “The Emperor’s New Clothes” Virtual Puppet Show (Ages 0-11)
A retelling of the classic fable. A tailor comes to the kingdom to make the emperor a new outfit for an upcoming parade. However, the tailor is not all he appears to be. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
January 22 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+)
January 22 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+)
January 23 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)
January 23 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)
January 23 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)
January 23 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)
January 25 at 10 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
January 25 at 10 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
January 25 at 6 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
January 25 at 6 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
January 26 at 10 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11)
January 26 at 10 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11)
January 27 at 10 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
January 27 at 10 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
January 29 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+)
January 29 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+)
January 29 at 7 p.m. -- Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom: 80’s Trivia (Ages 12+)
Gather your friends and family, or play it solo; will you be a Trivia master or a dud? One lucky player will win a prize for participating and completing a survey after the program. Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night LIVE! A valid email address and Zoom account are required. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
January 30 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)
January 30 at 10 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18)
January 30 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)
January 30 at 1 p.m. -- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18)
