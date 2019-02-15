Once again, the Livingston Parish Library is expanding its services to the community.
The library system recently unveiled a new 3D printer at its Watson Branch, giving the library multiple locations with 3D printing capability.
The addition of a Ultimaker 2+ 3D printer — an efficient, user-friendly device capable of a variety of applications — to the Watson Branch continues the library’s overall mission of providing the Livingston Parish community with innovative resources and the latest technology, director Giovanni Tairov said.
The library began offering 3D printing and scanning services in the fall of 2013, becoming the state’s first public library to do so. The 3D printer debuted at the Main Branch in Livingston before being moved to the Idea Lab at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch in January 2018. The Idea Lab gives patrons access to 3D printing, 3D scanning and virtual reality software.
The Watson Branch, located at 36581 Outback Road, is now the second LPL branch to offer 3D printing, giving patrons multiple branches to bring their 3D ideas to life.
To create a 3D image, patrons can either choose a pre-designed model or submit their own custom design by visiting the LPL’s 3D printing portal at www.mylpl.info/3D. A $1 surcharge will be applied to each printed model in addition to a “per gram” cost, which is a 5-cent charge for each gram of material used to build your model.
For more information on 3D printing, patrons can contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or the Denham Springs-Walker Branch Idea Lab at (225) 686-4148.
The expansion of 3D printing continues a string of recent programs that have been implemented throughout the library system over the last year.
In October 2018, the library introduced Learning Kits, which offer patrons a way to engage in hands-on education by allowing them to check out items such as microscopes, graphing calculators and musical instruments.
The library also added multiple online resources and e-books, such as Hoopla Digital, which netted an additional 661,000 new items to the library’s collection in 2018.
In January, LPL introduced its new mobile hotspot lending program that allows patrons to “check out the internet.” Up to 15 devices can be connected to the internet through the Verizon cellular data network with no data plan fees or limits, and the hotspots are free of charge to patrons for a one-week check-out.
This year, the library also plans to unveils its Bookmobile, which will expand outreach services to underserved areas of the parish.
Approximately 313,540 patrons visited the library in 2018.
