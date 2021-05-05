Starting this month, Livingston Parish Library cardholders can freely visit downtown Baton Rouge’s iconic naval ship.
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) has expanded its collection through a new partnership with the USS KIDD Veterans Museum.
Launched May 1, LPL cardholders are now able to checkout free passes to visit Baton Rouge’s Fletcher-class Destroyer and Louisiana Veterans Museum.
Dubbed “Culture Passes,” LPL Director Giovanni Tairov said the new program furthers the library’s mission of being a leader for innovative library services and providing the community with resources to fulfill informational, educational, recreational, and cultural needs.
The Culture Pass program partners the library with local museums and cultural institutions to allow cardholders free entry to participating venues.
The USS KIDD Veterans Museum is the first participant in the Culture Pass program.
“I am very excited about this newly formed partnership between the Livingston Parish Library and the USS KIDD Museum,” Tairov said in a statement. “As I frequently say, the Library is more than just a collection of books. It is a gateway to an amazing array of services for both educational and cultural enrichment.
Launched in 1943, the USS KIDD was named for Medal of Honor recipient Isaac C. Kidd Sr., who was killed aboard his flagship USS Arizona during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. She is one of only four Fletcher-class destroyers still preserved as museums and the only known destroyer preserved in her World War II configuration.
The USS Kidd is recognized as one of the most authentically restored vessels in the world by the Historic Naval Ships Association, an organization whose fleet spans several nations scattered across five continents.
The attached Veterans Museum displays a variety of artifacts that celebrate veteran and naval military history, with displays and interesting artifacts for all generations.
Most recently, the museum ship served as the movie set for the World War II film “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks.
“I appreciate the Museum’s executive director, Rosehn Gipe, for providing our patrons with the fantastic opportunity to explore this world-famous Museum where they can learn about our country’s rich naval history,” Tairov said.
USS KIDD Culture Passes allow a family of up to four — two adults and two children or one adult and three children — to tour the iconic naval ship located in downtown Baton Rouge.
Passes can be borrowed from any of the LPL’s five branches for up to one week; however, passes cannot be reserved in advance or renewed.
“We are so pleased that Livingston Parish Library is willing to expand their services to include the educational opportunities offered by museums,” said USS KIDD Veterans Museum Executive Director Rosehn Gipe in a statement. “We hope that other library systems will recognize the value of similar programs for their patrons.”
USS KIDD Culture Passes are the latest addition to the library system’s diverse collection. Over the past two years, Tairov said the library has worked to integrate more non-traditional items into its physical collection.
These items include mobile hotspots, cake pans, and a vast array of educational equipment such as telescopes, graphing calculators, microscopes, and musical equipment like keyboards and ukuleles.
For more details on the library’s expanding collection as well as USS KIDD Culture Passes, visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info/borrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.