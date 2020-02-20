For Read Across America Day, the Livingston Parish Library is inviting families to come and play.
In recognition of the nationwide day of reading, also known as “Dr. Seuss Day,” the library system is inviting people to celebrate the beloved children’s author with stories, games, and crafts featuring some of his most popular characters.
Theodor Seuss Geisel, or “Dr. Seuss,” is one of the most popular children’s authors in history, having sold more than 600 million copies of his work at the time of his death in 1991. Some of his most famous works include “The Cat in the Hat” (1957), “How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1957), “Horton Hears a Who!” (1955) and “Green Eggs and Ham” (1960).
On National Read Across America Day, schools and libraries across the country celebrate the life and literature of Dr. Seuss. The program, which motivates children to read, is annually held on March 2, Geisel’s birthday. The celebration has been held every year since 1998.
There are three more chances for children ages 3-7 and their parents to get involved in “Dr. Seuss Day” at one of the Livingston Parish Library branches.
The next program will be held at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch on Thursday, Feb. 20. There will then be two more opportunities next month, the first on Tuesday, March 3, at the Watson Branch followed by Thursday, March 12, at the South Branch. All of the programs begin at 5:30 p.m., and registration is required for all.
For more information or to register, call the library at (225) 686-4100 or visit www.mylpl.info.
