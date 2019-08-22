LIVINGSTON -- The parish’s annual celebration of books, literacy, and art is looking for talent.
The Livingston Parish Library is calling for authors, artists, groups, and community organizations to contribute to the annual book festival, which will be held at the Main Branch in Livingston this October.
The annual book festival, which is entering its sixth year, has grown into one of the library’s biggest annual events, attracting visitors from Livingston Parish and beyond.
More than 1,300 people attended last year’s festival, which featured more than 30 authors in addition to live music from local performers; outdoor activities such as face painting, bubble making, and bounce houses; and a Maker’s Tent for hands-on activities.
Patrons were also allowed to test out some of the library’s technology — such as its 3-D printer, virtual reality system and tabletop gaming — as well as take part in author discussions, book signings, and other activities for all ages.
This year’s Livingston Parish Book Festival will be held from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Main Branch in Livingston, located at 20390 Iowa Street. All other LPL branches are typically closed the day of the festival so LPL employees can provide additional assistance.
To submit an application or get more information, visit www.mylpl.info/bookfestivalcall/.
