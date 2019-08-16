The Livingston Parish Library is giving the public a chance to thank those who serve others.
The library system will host its inaugural “Community Heroes Day” celebrating first responders at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Free and open to all ages, the LPL Community Heroes Day will run from 1-3 p.m. and provide people an opportunity to personally meet and celebrate local first responders who work to protect the parish.
The event will include games and face painting while giving families an up-close experience with emergency first responder vehicles and everyday heroes in the community.
Nearly a dozen first responder vehicles are expected to fill the parking lot of the library. Vehicles available for exploration include a high-water rescue vehicle, firehouse safety truck, police cruisers, and armored vehicles, among others.
The LPL’s new Discovery Mobile, introduced in May 2019, will also be on display for families to explore.
Attendees will also be treated to free food and beverages from event sponsors Denham Patty, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Chick-Fil-A, and Texas Roadhouse. All food and beverage will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Local first responders to be featured at the LPL Community Heroes Day include:
- Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness
- Livingston Parish Fire Protection Districts 3, 4, and 5
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Walker Police Department
- Denham Springs Police Department
- Acadian Ambulance Service
For more information on the LPL Community Heroes Day, visit the LPL’s website at www.mylpl.info/CommunityHeroesDay.
