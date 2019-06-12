This week, the Livingston Parish Library is inviting people to learn all about the moon.
In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the library will host an evening of celebration and fascination on Thursday, June 13, all focusing on the moon.
The event will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All ages are invited to attend “A View of the Moon,” one of several space-themed programs for the library's “Universe of Stories” summer reading program.
Ben Toman, president of the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society, will serve as the guest speaker for “A View of the Moon.” Following a short presentation on the Apollo 11 moon landing — which took place nearly 50 years ago on July 20, 1969 — attendees will gather outside as Toman guides them in a viewing of the summer night sky.
For this event, patrons will be able to utilize the library’s new learning kit collection, which was introduced in September 2018. The learning kit collection consists of real-world items that allow patrons to engage in hands-on learning. Featured items include multiple telescopes and tools to help them locate star constellations.
Other items such as microscopes, graphing calculators, and musical instruments will also be available.
For more details on this event or the library’s learning kit collection, visit the library’s website at www.mylpl.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.