The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is set to host its 7th Annual LPL Comic Con on Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
This marks the return of the Library’s popular event to in-person activities after temporarily moving to an online format in 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Patrons of all ages are invited to celebrate their love of pop culture at the free event.
What is LPL Comic Con?
Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the LPL Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games, and pop culture.
Attendees can participate in games and activities, interact with authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite characters.
In 2020, the event garnered its largest audience to date as more than 1,700 patrons visited the Denham Springs-Walker Branch for the event.
The annual event originally began as a kickoff to the library system’s summer reading program in 2015. The popularity of comic con led to the decision to host the program as a stand-alone event at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
LPL Comic Con Special Guests
This year’s comic con will feature New York Times bestselling author, Dion Leonard and 2020 Dog of the Year, Gobi – the inspirational duo behind “Finding Gobi.” Soon to be a feature film, “Finding Gobi” is a miraculous true-story penned by Leonard, a seasoned ultramarathon runner who crosses paths with a stray dog while competing in a 155-mile race through the Gobi Desert in China.
The loveable pup proved that what she lacked in size, she more than made up for in heart as she went step for step with Leonard over the Tian Shan Mountains, across massive sand dunes, through yurt villages, and the black sands of the Gobi Desert; keeping pace with Leonard for nearly 80 miles. Comic Con attendees will have the opportunity to meet Leonard and Gobi and hear an in-person telling of this amazing true story of friendship, grit, and overcoming the odds.
Also participating in the 2022 event is fellow-New York Times bestselling author Claudia Gray. In addition to her own original stories, the New Orleans-based author has penned several novels set in the Star Wars universe. This includes titles such as “Leia: Princess of Alderaan,” “Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens Lost Wars,” and the newly released “Star Wars: The Fallen Star,” which chronicles the golden age of The High Republic.
During the event, Gray will chronicle her writing process and discuss how she manages crafting stories for the wildly popular franchise. Gray will also read excerpts from her novel and host a book signing. Attendees will be able to bring their own items for Gray to autograph or purchase titles during the event.
More LPL Comic Con Guests & Activities
Comic Con Cosplay Contest - It's time to strut your stuff at Livingston Parish Library! Cosplayers and casual costume-wearers alike are welcome to participate in this family-friendly contest. Click here to register for the 2022 Comic Con Cosplay Contest.
Bilingual Storytime: Klingon Edition - The USS Corsair, Ambassador class cruiser, NCC-26556, has landed! Join USS Corsair Federation officers from STARFLEET for a bilingual storytime in English and Klingon. These exchange officers from a Klingon ship are ready to sing a song, read a book, and teach the audience a few common phrases in Klingon. Live long and prosper, and join us for this unforgettable Star Trek adventure.
The Suzaku 7 - The Suzaku 7 formed in 2011 as a Japanese anime cover band. Over the years, the band's catalog has grown to embrace their favorite fandoms: anime, J-rock, video games, Harry Potter, Saturday morning cartoons, and many more. When not rocking conventions and nerdy events around the Gulf Coast, the S7 can be found defending the planet under the alias Suzaku Squadron and working on their top-secret, original multimedia project Operation Animeteor. Come rock with the Suzaku 7 at Comic Con!
Louisiana Cosplayers: Intro to Cosplay - Does performance art thrill you? Do you love dressing up for your favorite fandom? If so, join the Louisiana Cosplayers at Comic Con to hear this panel of seasoned customers discuss what you need to know to get your start in the wonderful world of cosplay. Louisiana Cosplayers is an organization focused on discussing cosplay, helping each other, and hosting meetups.
Details for this year’s event, including a list of activities and full schedule, can be found on the Library’s website at www.mylpl.info/ComicCon.
