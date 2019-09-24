In another effort to show it is “more than books,” the Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is turning its focus to health with a slew of wellness events at all five branches throughout the month of September.
The big draw will be a community health fair that is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Albany-Springfield Branch on Saturday, Set. 28.
The free resource expo, presented in partnership with Southeast Community Health Systems, will feature informational stations hosted by various community organizations.
A plethora of organizations will take part in the health fair, including The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco Free Living, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, Child Advocacy Services, Office of Public Health, Wal-Mart Optical, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, and United Healthcare.
In addition to information on available health resources, attendees will have access to free blood pressure and cholesterol screenings as well as free flu shots provided by Southeast Community Health Systems.
Walgreens in Walker is offering free flu shots for ages 7 and older at several LPL branches. Flu shots will be offered at the Main Branch in Livingston on Thursday, Sept. 26 (4-6 p.m.) and the Watson Branch on Friday, Sept. 27 (2-4 p.m.). Programs have already been held at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch and the South Branch.
No registration is required to attend any of the listed events, but attendees must present a copy of their insurance card to receive a flu shot. Additionally, attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian in order to receive a flu shot.
For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Library’s website at www.mylpl.info.
