DENHAM SPRINGS -- Local teachers will get an early Christmas present this year, thanks to their local library.
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) will kick off the holiday season when it hosts a “Teacher Takeaway” event for local educators and teachers on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
The free giveaway kicks off at 10 a.m., and all items available are free for the taking, said LPL Public Relations Manager Jeremy Travis.
“[The library] is clearing out its closet of supplies, decorations, games, props, and more,” Travis said. “Teachers and educators who reside or teach in Livingston Parish are invited to join us and search through items to use in their classrooms or day care center.”
Additionally, LPL will host a free book giveaway open to all patrons. The free book giveaway will also be held at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch beginning at 10 a.m. Patrons of all ages are invited to browse through our collection of gently used books. Titles from a variety of genres and age groups will be available and are completely free.
For more information on these events, visit www.mylpl.info.
