This summer, the Livingston Parish Library is taking patrons out of this world.
The library system will open registration for its annual Summer Reading Program with launch parties at all five branches from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28.
The program aims to engage children, teens and adults throughout the summer and help them avoid the “summer slide” by offering fun and educational activities, as well as reading challenges for them to participate in.
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program is “A Universe of Stories,” and all ages are invited to get a sneak peek of the LPL’s upcoming summer activities, games, and programs.
Those wanting to register for the program can do so online at www.mylpl.info/summerreading or by visiting one of the five LPL branches:
- The Albany-Springfield Branch, located at 26941 La. Hwy. 43
- The Denham Springs-Walker Branch, located at 8101 U.S. 190 (Florida Blvd)
- The Main Branch, located at 20390 Iowa St. in Livingston
- The South Branch, located at 23477 La. Hwy. 444
- The Watson Branch, located at 36581 Outback Road
For more information, visit www.mylpl.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.