Livingston Parish man named state’s new boating law administrator

A Livingston Parish man was named a new state Boating Law Administrator (BLA), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently announced.
Major Clarence Marques, of Livingston, will replace Lt. Col. Rachel Zechenelly as Louisiana’s BLA. He will represent Louisiana on the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA).
“I’m extremely honored to be named as the BLA for the state and am excited for the opportunity of continuing our safe boating mission,” Marques said in a statement. “I’ve served numerous boating safety positions with my time in the enforcement division and am ready to take on this position.”
Originally from Chalmette, Marques joined the LDWF Enforcement Division in 2006, starting as an agent patrolling Livingston Parish. While he was a field agent, Marques also became a NASBLA Tactical Operator’s Course instructor and certified in the NASBLA Officer Water Survival Course.
Major Marques was assigned to the LDWF Enforcement Division’s Headquarters Staff as the boating education coordinator in 2014. The next year, he received the NASBLA Boating Law Enforcement of the Year award.
From 2016-21, Marques served on the NASBLA Boat Advisory Board and is currently on the NASBLA Finance and Grants Committee. He also recently graduated from the NASBLA Leadership Academy in 2021.
“I’ve watched Major Marques come through the ranks and have been impressed with his ability to learn each part of the job and especially his devotion to boating safety,” Zechenelly said. “He has assisted me in planning, directing, managing and supervising our boating safety mission since he came to headquarters in 2014.”
In addition to being the state’s BLA, Marques is also in charge of training, search and rescue, recreational boating safety, and maritime security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.