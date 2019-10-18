Keenan Austin, an integrative biology major from Springfield, was crowned Southeastern Louisiana University’s 2019 homecoming king during halftime of the Lions’ football game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Austin was crowned alongside Aesha Magee, a health systems management major from Mt. Hermon, who was voted this year’s queen.
A 2016 graduate of Springfield High, Austin is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Delta Omega Alpha Pre-Professional Society, Project PULL, and the Student Government Association, where he serves as director of academic affairs.
He has been named to the President’s and Dean’s lists and serves as a tutor in the Center for Student Excellence, where he was named the 2018-19 Tutor of the Year.
Joining Austin on the court was Jessica Litolff, a senior from Livingston who graduated from Holden High in 2017. Austin escorted Litolff when the entire SLU homecoming court was presented.
Fourteen students were chosen as members of the 2019 Homecoming queen and beau courts. The seven women and seven men reigned over Homecoming festivities Oct. 7-12, which included the Gumbo YaYa, the bonfire and roar rally, and the Homecoming Day parade.
