Seven teenagers from Livingston Parish recently got first-hand experience into what it takes to enter a career in law enforcement when they attended the Southeastern Law Enforcement Explorer Academy, which ran in late June in Alabama.
The academy was designed to provide Explorers with the knowledge, skills and training necessary to enhance the exploring experience at their local agency, according to its website. It also aims to provide cadets with the information to make a more informed decision about a potential career in law enforcement.
The local teens — Trevor Harvey, Jason Hickle, Devin Maples, Hunter Oliver, Jacob Saltalamachia, George Samarippa, and Cody Williams — spent the week learning and applying basic police skills and knowledge in a controlled environment, practicing self-discipline and how to follow societal rules, learning to apply ethical standards (particularly the law enforcement Code of Ethics), and learning to effectively relate to peers, superiors, and the public.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Aaron Bond, who served as an LPSO Explorer mentor with Deputy Burley McCarter, praised the Explorers for their hard work during the week, adding that they encouraged him.
“I am so proud of these Explorers,” Bond said. “They had a challenging week and gave their very best and learned to conquer and overcome and rely on each other. I was encouraged by their dedication.”
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office established its Explorer program in January 2008 to provide young men and women a chance to study the field of law enforcement and community service first-hand. The career development program emphasizes academic study, character development, and self-discipline.
The program has flourished under current Sheriff Jason Ard, who in the past has credited the academy he attended for helping him decide on a career in law enforcement.
“When we are young, it’s sometimes challenging to know what we really want to do in life,” Ard said after last year’s academy. “The Explorer Academy I attended had a huge impact on me and continues to be a big part of why I am still in law enforcement today. That’s why I continue to support this type of program.”
The academy is divided into three levels, and cadets must successfully complete each lower level prior to moving to the next level. Explorers are trained on topics such as traffic stops, domestic violence, building searches, defensive tactics, first aid, and arrest and search.
Every cadet receives 40 hours of classroom instruction, which includes practical applications in various areas of law enforcement. A diverse array of certified instructors’ complement the training staff by providing practical experience in the classroom.
In addition, all cadets receive instruction in military drill and formation exercises as well as team-building activities.
One of the LPSO Explorers, Cody Williams, was honored with the Top Gun award (1st Year).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.