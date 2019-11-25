Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its Fall 2019 quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Both lists include 24 Livingston Parish natives.
Students who were named to the president’s list achieved at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B. Eight Livingston Parish natives made the president’s list.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Listed below are Louisiana Tech University’s honor students from Livingston Parish. Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list.
Albany
Avereigh Ellen Barras*, Jacob Cole Spring
Denham Springs
Claire Elise Aydell*, Jonathan Michael Beasley, Blasien Fletcher Bond, Gabriel T. Collier, Kaley Ann Fontenot*, Ambrielle Shantae Kaufmann, Lauren Ashley Marchand*, Cody Nicholas Marino, Emily G. Patrick, Hayden Lane Sandifer*, Grant Michael Schiltz*, Natalie Kay Stewart, Kacie Lynne Stringer, Jonah Neal Thomason, Anna Marie Wolf
Holden
Brooks Taylor Courtney
Livingston
Hayden Dayne Thigpen*
Springfield
Grant Samuel Amerson, Reeves Mitchell Blankenship
Walker
Madeleine Elizabeth Adams, Chloe Rashay Johnson*, Morgan Alexander King, Ryan J. Torres
