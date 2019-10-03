Two Livingston Parish natives were among the 14 Southeastern Louisiana University students chosen as members of the 2019 Homecoming queen and beau courts.
The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities Oct. 7-12.
Jessica Litolff, a senior from Livingston, and Keenan Austin, a senior from Springfield, were both chosen to the queen and beau courts, respectively.
Litolff, a 2017 graduate of Holden High, is an accounting major and a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, where she serves as vice-president of administration. She is also a member of the Catholic Student Association, Phi Kappa Phi, the Student Government Association, where she serves as chief of staff, and the Collegiate Panhellenic Council, where she serves as vice president of public relations.
In addition, Litolff is the recipient of the Green “S” Award and has been named to the President’s List each semester.
Austin, a 2016 graduate of Springfield High, is an integrative biology major and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Delta Omega Alpha Pre-Professional Society, Project PULL, and SGA, where he serves as director of academic affairs.
He has been named to the President’s and Dean’s lists and serves as a tutor in the Center for Student Excellence, where he was named the 2018-19 Tutor of the Year.
Also named to the queen’s court were seniors Alanna Arceneaux, Bogalusa; Aesha Magee, Mt. Hermon; Jordyn McKey, Prairieville; Kayla Monlyn, New Orleans; and Cailin Sampey, Hammond; and junior Katie Gunther, Mandeville.
Other members of the beau’s court include seniors Cameron Duhon, Baton Rouge; Matthew Matherne, Amite; Celestin White, Jr., New Orleans; and Darius Woodfork, Baton Rouge; and juniors Peyton Licciardi, Ponchatoula; and Johnathan Zeringue, Des Allemands.
The 2019 queen and beau, the top junior or senior vote-getters in the recent online campus election, will be presented during halftime of the homecoming football game, when the Lions take on Incarnate Word on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
The court will also participate in homecoming festivities such as the Gumbo YaYa on Oct. 9, the bonfire and roar rally on Oct. 11, and the 12 p.m. Homecoming Day parade.
For additional information about Southeastern Homecoming events, contact the Alumni Association at (985) 549-2150 or 1-800-SLU-ALUM or visit www.southeastern.edu/homecoming.
