LSU Summer 2019 Commencement
Buy Now

Fourteen Livingston Parish natives were among the 609 graduates who accepted their degrees during LSU’s 299th commencement ceremony in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, Aug. 2.

 Photo by LSU Strategic Communcations

Fourteen Livingston Parish natives were among the 609 graduates who accepted their degrees during LSU’s 299th commencement ceremony in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, Aug. 2.

Livingston Parish graduates came from Denham Springs, Walker, Maurepas, and Watson. They received degrees from the colleges of Art & Design, Engineering, Human Sciences & Education, and Humanities & Social Sciences.

Four students — Kaylin Sibley, Brennan Morris, Angela Capello, and Leah Turner — received graduate degree certificates.

In the August 2019 graduating class, 37 Louisiana parishes, 35 U.S. states and 35 foreign countries were represented.

August 2019 graduates from Livingston Parish included:

College of Art & Design

Madelyn Morgan Curtis, Watson

College of Engineering

Emily Victoria Mizell, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Brittany Nicole Blackwell, Denham Springs

Kayla Marie Bujol, Denham Springs

Lindsey Rene Chauvin, Denham Springs

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Kristen Michelle Chedville, Denham Springs

Taylor Britt Hinton, Watson

Nathan Roy Landry, Denham Springs

Sydney Jeanne St. Pierre, Maurepas

Graduate School

Certificate

Kaylin Nicole Sibley, Walker

Master's

Brennan Layne Morris, Denham Springs

Doctorate

Angela Edwards Capello, Denham Springs

Leah Thibodeaux Turner, Walker

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.