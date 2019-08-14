Fourteen Livingston Parish natives were among the 609 graduates who accepted their degrees during LSU’s 299th commencement ceremony in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, Aug. 2.
Livingston Parish graduates came from Denham Springs, Walker, Maurepas, and Watson. They received degrees from the colleges of Art & Design, Engineering, Human Sciences & Education, and Humanities & Social Sciences.
Four students — Kaylin Sibley, Brennan Morris, Angela Capello, and Leah Turner — received graduate degree certificates.
In the August 2019 graduating class, 37 Louisiana parishes, 35 U.S. states and 35 foreign countries were represented.
August 2019 graduates from Livingston Parish included:
College of Art & Design
Madelyn Morgan Curtis, Watson
College of Engineering
Emily Victoria Mizell, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Brittany Nicole Blackwell, Denham Springs
Kayla Marie Bujol, Denham Springs
Lindsey Rene Chauvin, Denham Springs
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Kristen Michelle Chedville, Denham Springs
Taylor Britt Hinton, Watson
Nathan Roy Landry, Denham Springs
Sydney Jeanne St. Pierre, Maurepas
Graduate School
Certificate
Kaylin Nicole Sibley, Walker
Master's
Brennan Layne Morris, Denham Springs
Doctorate
Angela Edwards Capello, Denham Springs
Leah Thibodeaux Turner, Walker
