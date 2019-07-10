Two Livingston Parish natives were among a group of Southeastern Louisiana University students who were recently honored with 2018 Mark of Excellence Awards.
Six Southeastern Channel students, including Parker Berthelot of Denham Springs and Schuylar Ramsey of Springfield, won a total of nine awards — including four first-place honors — at the Society of Professional Journalists’ annual Region 12 conference.
Berthelot was a finalist in the “Broadcast News Videography” category for his “Northshore News” videography story, “CiCi’s Pizza.” Ramsey was a finalist in the “Broadcast Feature Videography” category for her “Northshore News” story on “Fuller Homes.”
Southeastern Channel students received the most television and broadcast videography category honors out of all universities in the competition, including the most first-place awards with four and the most second-place finalist awards with five.
“For our students to eclipse those at much larger universities in the region by a good margin is truly an outstanding achievement,” Southeastern Channel General Manager Rick Settoon said.
“These awards show the high quality of broadcast journalism in both news and sports production by our students, and I’m very proud of their high standards and strong efforts. I’m extremely happy that their hard work has been rightly recognized.”
The Mark of Excellence Awards honor the best of collegiate journalism from a calendar year. SPJ’s Region 12 comprises all universities in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee. Mark of Excellence Awards are judged by SPJ industry professionals directed to choose entries considered the best in student journalism.
Amanda Kitch of Covington won two of the first-place awards for her stories produced for the Southeastern Channel’s award-winning student newscast “Northshore News.” She won for “Broadcast News Videography” for her story on the “Krentel Homicide” and for “Broadcast Feature Videography” for her segment on “Mosquito Control” in St. Tammany Parish.
Andrew Scherer of New Orleans won first place for “Television Sports Reporting” for his feature on Southeastern basketball star Marlain Veal. Dylan Domangue of Houma, a senior, won first place in the “Broadcast Sports Videography” category for his videography of the 2018 Southeastern vs. LSU basketball game in Baton Rouge.
The winning stories for both Domangue and Scherer were produced for Southeastern Channel broadcast on its national award-winning student sportscast “The Big Game.”
Kitch also garnered finalist honors (second place) for “Television News Feature Reporting” for her “Mosquito Control” story, while Freddie Rosario of Luling won second-place finalist honors for “Television Sports Reporting” for his “Big Game” story on the Lady Lions vs. Abilene Christian softball game.
“Northshore News” was also honored as a second-place finalist for “Best Overall Television Newscast.” “Northshore News” has won first-place honors in the region six times.
In its 16 years of existence, the Southeastern Channel has won over 400 national, international and regional awards, including 17 awards and 63 nominations from the Emmys.
The channel can be seen on Charter Spectrum 199 in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Livingston and St. Helena parishes, along with its live 24/7 webcast and video on-demand at www.thesoutheasternchannel.com. The Southeastern Channel can also be seen on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.