Monday, Aug. 19
Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel
Lunch menu: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, green beans, pears, milk choice
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Breakfast menu: Glazed or powdered donuts
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Glazed or powdered donuts
Lunch menu: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits, chocolate cookie, milk choice
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Breakfast menu: Bacon, eggs & cheese, toast, grits or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Pancake or waffle griddle sandwich
Lunch menu: Shrimp poppers, mac & cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, peaches, milk choice
Thursday, Aug. 22
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Chicken fajitas, cheese cup, salsa, taco salad, refried beans, banana, milk choice
Friday, Aug. 23
Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit
Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich and French fries, relish cup, apple slices, milk choice
