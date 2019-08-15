First Day of 2019-20 School Year
Doyle Elementary students enjoy breakfast in the cafeteria on the first day of the 2019-20 school year on Friday, Aug. 9.

 David Gray | The News

Monday, Aug. 19

Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel

Lunch menu: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, green beans, pears, milk choice

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Breakfast menu: Glazed or powdered donuts

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Glazed or powdered donuts

Lunch menu: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits, chocolate cookie, milk choice

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Breakfast menu: Bacon, eggs & cheese, toast, grits or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Pancake or waffle griddle sandwich

Lunch menu: Shrimp poppers, mac & cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, peaches, milk choice

Thursday, Aug. 22

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Chicken fajitas, cheese cup, salsa, taco salad, refried beans, banana, milk choice

Friday, Aug. 23

Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit

Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich and French fries, relish cup, apple slices, milk choice

