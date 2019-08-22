Monday, Aug. 26
Breakfast menu: Buttermilk pancakes or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini blueberry or confetti pancakes
Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eyed peas, fruit cocktail, milk choice
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Breakfast menu: Cinnamon swirl or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis
Lunch menu: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers, pineapple tidbits, brownie, milk choice
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Breakfast menu: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cereal bar choice or yogurt
Lunch menu: Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic roll, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, rosy applesauce, milk choice
Thursday, Aug. 29
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Oven-fried chicken, potatoes au gratin, roll, green beans, banana, milk choice
Friday, Aug. 30
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit
Lunch menu: Corn dog, tater tots, carrot cup, ranch dip, apple milk choice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.