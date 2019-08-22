First Day of 2019-20 School Year
Doyle Elementary students enjoy breakfast in the cafeteria on the first day of the 2019-20 school year on Friday, Aug. 9.

 David Gray | The News

Monday, Aug. 26

Breakfast menu: Buttermilk pancakes or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini blueberry or confetti pancakes

Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eyed peas, fruit cocktail, milk choice

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Breakfast menu: Cinnamon swirl or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis

Lunch menu: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers, pineapple tidbits, brownie, milk choice

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Breakfast menu: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cereal bar choice or yogurt

Lunch menu: Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic roll, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, rosy applesauce, milk choice

Thursday, Aug. 29

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Oven-fried chicken, potatoes au gratin, roll, green beans, banana, milk choice

Friday, Aug. 30

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: Corn dog, tater tots, carrot cup, ranch dip, apple milk choice

