Friday, Aug. 9
Breakfast menu: Cereal or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cereal bar choice, string cheese
Lunch menu: Corn dog, tater tots, carrot cup, ranch dip, apple, milk choice
Monday, Aug. 12
Breakfast menu: Dutch waffle or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Cocoa Puffs, baked bread
Lunch menu: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, barbecue sauce, roll, green beans, fruit cocktail, milk
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Breakfast menu: Pancake on a stick or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chocolate chip or chocolate banana benefit bar
Lunch menu: Jambalaya, navy beans, roll, carrot cup, ranch dip, pineapple tidbits, milk choice
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Breakfast menu: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Wow butter & jelly sandwich
Lunch menu: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, fruit cup, milk choice
Thursday, Aug. 15
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Beef and queso nachos, salsa, refried beans, taco salad, pears, milk choice
Friday, Aug. 16
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit
Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger, seasoned fries, relish cup, red apple, ice cream sandwich, milk choice
