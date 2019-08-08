LPPS breakfast, lunch menus Aug. 9-16
Buy Now
The News file photo

Friday, Aug. 9

Breakfast menu: Cereal or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cereal bar choice, string cheese

Lunch menu: Corn dog, tater tots, carrot cup, ranch dip, apple, milk choice

Monday, Aug. 12

Breakfast menu: Dutch waffle or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Cocoa Puffs, baked bread

Lunch menu: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, barbecue sauce, roll, green beans, fruit cocktail, milk

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Breakfast menu: Pancake on a stick or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chocolate chip or chocolate banana benefit bar

Lunch menu: Jambalaya, navy beans, roll, carrot cup, ranch dip, pineapple tidbits, milk choice

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Breakfast menu: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Wow butter & jelly sandwich

Lunch menu: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, fruit cup, milk choice

Thursday, Aug. 15

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Beef and queso nachos, salsa, refried beans, taco salad, pears, milk choice

Friday, Aug. 16

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger, seasoned fries, relish cup, red apple, ice cream sandwich, milk choice

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.