LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Illustration by Paul Hatton

Monday, Dec. 16

Breakfast menu: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cereal bar & string cheese

Lunch menu: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beef taco meat, salsa, refried beans, satsuma

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, french fries, relish cup, diced pears

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Breakfast menu: Chicken pancake dippers or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini pancakes

Lunch menu: Jambalaya, garlic roll, broccoli & cheese, spinach salad, pineapple tidbits

Thursday, Dec. 19

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, fruit cocktail

Friday, Dec. 20

*Due to Friday, Dec. 20, being a half day for students, breakfast and lunch will not be served.

