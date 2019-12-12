Monday, Dec. 16
Breakfast menu: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cereal bar & string cheese
Lunch menu: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beef taco meat, salsa, refried beans, satsuma
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit
Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, french fries, relish cup, diced pears
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Breakfast menu: Chicken pancake dippers or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini pancakes
Lunch menu: Jambalaya, garlic roll, broccoli & cheese, spinach salad, pineapple tidbits
Thursday, Dec. 19
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, fruit cocktail
Friday, Dec. 20
*Due to Friday, Dec. 20, being a half day for students, breakfast and lunch will not be served.
